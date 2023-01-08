Vital Signs: Set some self-care goals to reduce stress in the new year

When we move into a new year, many people consider making New Year’s resolutions. The new year seems like a perfect time to refocus, take stock and make some big changes. Often, these changes and resolutions fall by the wayside as we settle back into work, school, caregiving and other responsibilities and activities.

Why is that? Aren’t good intentions enough? It can sometimes feel impossible to take care of ourselves and set aside time for improving our health. A more effective mindset might be to make some self-care goals in the new year that are attainable and will go a long way to reducing our stress and improving our health.

Self-care refers to any activities we do and pursue to take better care of ourselves, to improve our physical and mental health, and reduce stress. Self-care includes the vital basics, such as nourishing ourselves with healthier food, drinking more fluids and getting the exercise and movement that makes us stronger. Moving more, eating more whole foods, and staying hydrated are fundamental in improving our health

The concept of self-care is a different and more holistic way of looking at wellness. Self-care practices include health promoting activities and practices that calm us, and provide us with comfort, and leave us refreshed. They are small, everyday steps in wellness that lead to improving our health. The way people care for themselves can vary person to person based on their personality, mood and physical abilities.

A good example of the difference in how people experience self-care is what we do to recharge ourselves. For some, rest, including lots of time alone, can be nourishing to someone who is introverted and needs time to recharge. Less stimulation and down time can be healing and bring a sense of wellbeing. For others, connecting with other people, going to parties and activities with friends and families is the thing lifts and supports them. As you read this, it is likely that you may recognize which kind of activity brings you energy or drains you. The key is to be mindful of your own needs and discover what works for you.

Other simple self-care strategies include body care, such as bubble baths, massages and pedicures. These can be renewing treats for some that nurture their body and soul. Getting a haircut or a new look might be the very thing that makes a person feel pulled together and less stressed. For others, self-care isn’t pampering at all and may include putting time and energy into working on a project at home or working on hobbies like crafts. Other suggestions include:

■ Taking a walk in a park or in nature

■ Meditation or prayer

■ Putting social media on hold

■ Journaling or writing letters

■ Reading

It is helpful to reflect on the activities that make you feel nourished and recharged and then make an effort to spend more time on them for your wellness. Our New Year’s resolutions should be about treating ourselves better, developing healthier habits and making more time for simple self-care.

For more information, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/workforce-wellness/helping-yourself.