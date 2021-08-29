Vital Signs: Screenings help prevent, treat and beat colon cancer

■ Multi-targeted stool DNA test (e.g., Cologuard) every three years

Direct and visual exams:

■ Colonoscopy every 10 years

■ CT colonography every five years

■ Flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years (less commonly performed in U.S.)

Most patients choose colonoscopy as the initial screening method, since the test is both diagnostic and therapeutic. If polyps are found, they can be removed at the time of the initial exam. If an imaging exam or stool-based screening test is positive, colonoscopy is then performed to determine if polyps are present. Follow-up screening intervals are determined based upon the number, size, and type of polyps found, usually every three to five years.

A major barrier to colonoscopy has been the unpleasantness of preparing for the exam. Fortunately, improvements in the bowel cleansing process have resulted in more tolerable low-volume preparations that do not require consuming an entire “jug” of fluid. Additionally, sedation methods for colonoscopy now permit patients to be completely comfortable during the exam, awaken refreshed, and return quickly to regular activities.

Many people are embarrassed to undergo colon cancer screening, but testing can detect polyps at a precancerous stage when cancer can be prevented, and screening can diagnose cancer at an early stage when it is curable. Talk to your doctor about your options for colon cancer screening, and remember: you should never have to die of embarrassment.

Dr. David H. Balaban is with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates.