Vital Signs: Screenings help prevent, treat and beat colon cancer

What do all of these people share in common: actor Chadwick Boseman, actress Audrey Hepburn, cartoonist Charles Schulz, football Coach Vince Lombardi, Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini, former President Ronald Reagan? They were all diagnosed with colon cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and the third most commonly encountered cancer overall in both men and women. It’s also one of the most preventable cancers. Screening and removal of precancerous polyps — small growths in the colon — significantly reduces the incidence of this deadly disease and saves lives.
Thanks largely to the efforts of late state Sen. Emily Couric, D-Charlottesville, Virginia was first in the nation to enact legislation mandating health insurance coverage for colorectal cancer screening. Still, only 70% of Virginians take advantage of screening. Despite suboptimal screening rates, U.S. colon cancer incidence and mortality have been declining since the mid-1980s, largely attributable to the widespread availability of colonoscopy.
Researchers also have cited the “Couric Effect” — a national rise in screening rates after Emily Couric’s sister, Katie Couric, underwent a colonoscopy on NBC’s “Today” show in 2000 following her husband’s tragic death from colon cancer.
Within the past several years, guidelines for colon cancer screening have been updated to reflect the availability of newer tests and to address the observation that colorectal cancer is now occurring in younger populations of patients, particularly in high-risk patients of color.
What’s new
Screening for colon cancer is recommended for all average-risk adults in the following age groups:
■ Routine screening between 45 and 75 years of age
■ People ages 76 through 85 should decide with their health care provider whether to continue to get screened
■ People older than 85 should no longer be screened for colorectal cancer
Source: American Cancer Society
Average-risk adults are those with no prior history of colon polyps or colorectal cancer and no strong family history. For patients with a positive family history of polyps or cancer, screening begins 10 years before the youngest family member was diagnosed. Other conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease and radiation therapy to the abdomen, also increase risk.
Several screening methods are available for patients. While colonoscopy and polyp removal remain the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening, other options are available:
Stool cards:
■ Highly sensitive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) annually
■ Fecal occult blood test (Hemoccult) annually
■ Multi-targeted stool DNA test (e.g., Cologuard) every three years
Direct and visual exams:
■ Colonoscopy every 10 years
■ CT colonography every five years
■ Flexible sigmoidoscopy every five years (less commonly performed in U.S.)
Most patients choose colonoscopy as the initial screening method, since the test is both diagnostic and therapeutic. If polyps are found, they can be removed at the time of the initial exam. If an imaging exam or stool-based screening test is positive, colonoscopy is then performed to determine if polyps are present. Follow-up screening intervals are determined based upon the number, size, and type of polyps found, usually every three to five years.
A major barrier to colonoscopy has been the unpleasantness of preparing for the exam. Fortunately, improvements in the bowel cleansing process have resulted in more tolerable low-volume preparations that do not require consuming an entire “jug” of fluid. Additionally, sedation methods for colonoscopy now permit patients to be completely comfortable during the exam, awaken refreshed, and return quickly to regular activities.
Many people are embarrassed to undergo colon cancer screening, but testing can detect polyps at a precancerous stage when cancer can be prevented, and screening can diagnose cancer at an early stage when it is curable. Talk to your doctor about your options for colon cancer screening, and remember: you should never have to die of embarrassment.
Dr. David H. Balaban is with Charlottesville Gastroenterology Associates.