Vital Signs: Returning to school and preparing for another 'new normal'

As the new school year approaches, many are reminded of the not-so-normal “normal” we’ve been living in for more than a year now. That new “normal” is one where everything seems to be uncertain and steadily changing.

According to a recent consultation produced through Societal Experts Action Network, the combination of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and racial trauma has resulted in an increase of mental health symptoms among youths. Youths are experiencing an increase in stress, anxiety, depression, and suicide attempts in 2021.

This year will undoubtably look different than last year and the years before that. For some, school may remain virtual or hybrid, and for others, school could mean returning to full-size classrooms. While this year will continue to present uncharted territories and new experiences, it is important to acknowledge your emotions and focus on things you can control. There are things we can do to help prepare ourselves, our children, and our staffs and students.