Vital Signs: Returning to school and preparing for another 'new normal'

As the new school year approaches, many are reminded of the not-so-normal “normal” we’ve been living in for more than a year now. That new “normal” is one where everything seems to be uncertain and steadily changing.
According to a recent consultation produced through Societal Experts Action Network, the combination of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and racial trauma has resulted in an increase of mental health symptoms among youths. Youths are experiencing an increase in stress, anxiety, depression, and suicide attempts in 2021.
This year will undoubtably look different than last year and the years before that. For some, school may remain virtual or hybrid, and for others, school could mean returning to full-size classrooms. While this year will continue to present uncharted territories and new experiences, it is important to acknowledge your emotions and focus on things you can control. There are things we can do to help prepare ourselves, our children, and our staffs and students.
Know what to expect. The more predictable a situation can be, the safer it will feel. Find out what your school setting and expectations will be and what will be different. Talk about what to expect; focus on answering what the youth is asking. Keep these conversations brief (approximately 10 minutes at a time) and don’t start them too early (two to three weeks before school starts, depending on the youth) as to not overwhelm him or her.
Be honest with yourself, and be understanding of youths. Be sure to prioritize your own mental health and physical well-being. This will help you be more available and able to help youths. Validate youths’ emotions and be understanding of misbehaviors. Inappropriate behaviors are often communicating an unmet need; stay calm and try to understand what the need is.
Seek support. You are not alone; whether you are a parent, a teacher, or a youth, you do not have to do this alone. Reach out to friends or loved ones. Find out what resources and support are available in your school and in your community.
Be intentional and increase connection. Prioritize connection; integrate things such as introductions, daily check-ins, and scheduled time with friends and family. Listen to one another and let others know you see how hard they are trying; celebrate the little things.
Find balance between academics and social-emotional learning. Youths have experienced and continue to experience changes in the way school is delivered. Many have faced struggles adjusting, resulting in feelings of frustration, inability to succeed, and defeat. Remember, their social-emotional development is just as important as their academic success. Integrate time for emotional learning each day by taking breaks, doing a mindfulness breathing technique, or going for a 5-minute walk and identify what they’ve done well.
Be flexible and allow yourself forgiveness. Our routines must be adjusted as our expectations change. Be flexible, allow for mistakes, and forgive yourself for not always sticking to your plan.
Be calm, be forgiving, seek support, connect, and celebrate often.
Region Ten offers mental health support for parents, caregivers, and children. Call (434) 972-1800 for more information.
Alexandra McGarry is a student assistance specialist for Region Ten Community Services Board.