Vital Signs: Respecting and using proper pronouns saves lives

While many are celebrating the strengths and gifts of the LGBTQ+ community during PRIDE month in June, it is important to remember that when it comes to transgender and nonbinary (TGNB) individuals, using the proper pronouns can actually save lives.

According to Community Commons, a staggering 82% of TGNB individuals have seriously contemplated suicide. TGNB individuals may face bullying and harassment, and they “frequently grapple with a life-threatening combination of increased mental health struggles and difficulty accessing appropriate medical care due to under-educated physicians, insurance coverage complications, and discrimination.”

Using a person’s proper pronouns and chosen name are a critical piece that has been proven to directly benefit the health and well-being of TGNB people. This is especially pronounced for gender-expansive youth, who often have less autonomy and fewer resources than adults. For adults with TGNB young people in their lives, it is important to recognize that while using new pronouns may feel unusual, it can be lifesaving.

“Pronouns allow individuals to communicate who they are and be seen for their true self,” said DeHaven Mays, director of education and advocacy at Side by Side. “We know that when a LGBTQ+ young person feels supported and their correct pronouns are honored by those in their community, they are half less likely to attempt suicide than transgender and nonbinary youth whose pronouns aren’t respected. Using a person’s correct pronouns is indeed lifesaving and allows transgender and nonbinary people to belong as they are.”

Research shows that TGNB youth who can safely use their chosen name at school, home and work and with friends experience a significant improvement in health outcomes, when compared to youth who are not supported in this way. The benefits of using a young person’s chosen name include:

71% fewer symptoms of severe depression

34% decrease in suicidal thoughts

65% decrease in suicidal attempts.

If you are an adult looking for ways to support a TGNB young person, it is important to remember that while you may feel uncertain, what matters most are safety, support and validation for young people. Listening to young people, being willing to make mistakes and be accountable, and practicing use of a person’s pronouns while visualizing them are steps that anyone can take. Check out the following websites for more information:

The Trevor Project also has a specific guide on how to be a TGNB ally:

For a local opportunity to learn more about the transgender community, consider attending a Pride Month event at Northside Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 29.

Charley Burton, secretary and trans community outreach coordinator for Cville Pride, will discuss his transition journey as outlined in his new memoir, “The Boy Beneath My Skin: A Black Trans Man Living in the South.” This is a hybrid event that may be attended in person or via zoom. Both options require advance registration by visiting jmrl.org or calling (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

Side by Side is dedicated to creating supportive communities where Virginia’s LGBTQ+ youth can define themselves, belong, and flourish. DeHaven Mays, director of education and advocacy, leads Side by Side’s efforts to provide education and direct supports in schools that create healthy communities for our LGBTQ+ young people.