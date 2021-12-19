 Skip to main content
Vital Signs: Resolve to visit a primary care provider in the new year
Vital Signs: Resolve to visit a primary care provider in the new year

The new year is upon us. Fall foliage is behind us. Hats and gloves are part of the regular ensemble. And the calendar is about to turn over.

If you’re anything like me, this time of year brings both the joy of holidays and time with friends and family, but also the added stresses of travel and overextension. During this time, it can be hard to find the time and space for self-care. As a result, life is stressful, and things fall by the wayside.

Most of us want to improve our health in the new year. Usually, this means diets and new exercise programs — which can, of course, be great, but often don’t work out long term.

Engaging with primary care is something that everyone can do, and it can profoundly affect your health and life.

Have you established with a primary care physician? Or have you been relying on urgent care or the emergency department? When was the last time you went for a physical exam? Saw the dentist? Or had recommended cancer screenings?

One-quarter of all Americans do not have a primary care doctor.

Every day, I hear people tell me, “I haven’t seen a doctor in 10 years” or “I’m just not that much of a doctor person.” I’m never surprised to hear it; our medical system is complicated and expensive.

And although working in healthcare (especially in the plast two years) is stressful, it doesn’t justify the often downright mean behavior that sometimes occurs in the healthcare setting — we’ve all experienced it.

We have to do better, but just because it can be an imperfect experience, it doesn’t mean you should avoid taking care of your health.

Primary care appointments are great opportunities to ensure you are up to date on immunizations. In addition, we conduct screening for diseases like heart disease and cancer, which are the two leading causes of death.

Whether you’re a 24-year-old ultramarathon runner or a retiree recovering from surgery, there is a role for primary care in your life.

Even if you receive superb specialty care, it’s still essential to have a general practitioner who can take a step back and think about your health from a preventive and holistic perspective.

A primary care provider can serve as the quarterback or general contractor (depending on which analogy you like more) for your health.

We’re here to help you make sense of your health. We’re trained in healthcare communication and motivational interviewing. Health is hugely complex, and having a primary care provider can be invaluable in helping you interpret and understand your body and navigate the healthcare system.

It’s also nice to have someone you can quickly turn to when you get strep throat or poison ivy (speaking from personal experience) without having to wait in line in an urgent care center.

Let’s all use the new year as an opportunity to hit reset and move forward. Whether you’re someone who makes New Year’s resolutions or not (I know I don’t — just too much pressure), I encourage you to use the new year as an opportunity to stay up to date on your health.

I look forward to seeing you in the new year.

Dr. Scott Goldberg is with Sentara Spring Creek Family Medicine.

VITAL SIGNS

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

