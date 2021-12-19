Vital Signs: Resolve to visit a primary care provider in the new year

The new year is upon us. Fall foliage is behind us. Hats and gloves are part of the regular ensemble. And the calendar is about to turn over.

If you’re anything like me, this time of year brings both the joy of holidays and time with friends and family, but also the added stresses of travel and overextension. During this time, it can be hard to find the time and space for self-care. As a result, life is stressful, and things fall by the wayside.

Most of us want to improve our health in the new year. Usually, this means diets and new exercise programs — which can, of course, be great, but often don’t work out long term.

Engaging with primary care is something that everyone can do, and it can profoundly affect your health and life.

Have you established with a primary care physician? Or have you been relying on urgent care or the emergency department? When was the last time you went for a physical exam? Saw the dentist? Or had recommended cancer screenings?

One-quarter of all Americans do not have a primary care doctor.