Vital Signs: Recovery Month offers opportunities for education, celebration

September is Recovery Month, a time to focus on the needs of the 20 million people living with substance use disorders in the Unites States. Recovery Month is a time to acknowledge the many millions of Americans who have taken steps to address the harmful impacts of substance use in their lives, and to encourage others to do the same. Research shows that only about 1 in 10 people with a substance use disorder receives any type of specialty treatment to address these concerns.

Imagine if only 10% of the population received treatment for a disease like hypertension, diabetes, or cancer. This is why we observe and celebrate Recovery Month.

Substance use concerns affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, regions and socioeconomic levels. Recovery is defined as a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential. For many people, recovery means abstinence from all substances, while for others, handling negative feelings without using substances and restoring a sense of stability and purpose in life is their primary focus.

Whether you are personally exploring what recovery means, or whether you have a friend, colleague, or loved one in your life whom you wish to support, the principles below may offer more understanding about the process of recovery:

■ Recovery emerges from hope. The belief that there can be a better future head is essential for recovery. Peer specialists who have been through the recovery process themselves, friends, and family members play an important role in fostering a sense of hope.

■ Recovery is person-driven. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Self determination and self-direction are critical for recovery. Each individual faces unique history and challenges and has unique strengths that will help to chart a course. Recovery is not a linear process. Faith communities, clinical care, the use of medication, support from family and peers can all play a role in the various paths to recovery.

■ Recovery is a holistic process. Body, mind, spirit, and community are all parts of recovery. Services and supports that assist recovery may include housing, employment, transportation, education, clinical treatment for mental disorders and substance use disorders, primary healthcare, peer support, and developing new, effective self-care strategies.

■ Recovery must be trauma informed and racially and culturally sensitive. Services and supports must be built on a foundation of trust, as well as promote choice, empowerment, and collaboration.

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition (CMHWC) is dedicated to promoting recovery-oriented community events and services in honor of Recovery Month. Here are a few of the free activities and services happening this month.

■ "Tipping the Pain Scale" movie screening and recovery fair at IX Art Park from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29. "Tipping The Pain Scale" is a feature documentary film following individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, innovative, and often controversial solutions to the problem. Join Coalition partners at IX's Sunset Farmers Market at 4:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.; stay for art-making with IX afterward. Free Narcan, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, safer sex items, giveaways and art-making are included.

■ SMART Recovery at On Our Own has virtual meetings at noon Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays. SMART is an acronym for Self-Management and Recovery Training. This science-based program is designed to help individuals abstain from addictive behaviors, and it is especially helpful for people involved in medication-assisted therapy. For more information about the groups, see www.onourowncville.org/groups.

■ Region Ten, Blue Ridge Health District, On Our Own, and Charlottesville Harm Reduction provide free Narcan. To learn more, check out the Coalition’s blog post about overdose prevention and opioid treatment resources at www.helphappenshere.org/overdoseprevention.