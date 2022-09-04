 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vital Signs: Recovery Month offers opportunities for education, celebration

  • 0

September is Recovery Month, a time to focus on the needs of the 20 million people living with substance use disorders in the Unites States. Recovery Month is a time to acknowledge the many millions of Americans who have taken steps to address the harmful impacts of substance use in their lives, and to encourage others to do the same. Research shows that only about 1 in 10 people with a substance use disorder receives any type of specialty treatment to address these concerns.

Imagine if only 10% of the population received treatment for a disease like hypertension, diabetes, or cancer. This is why we observe and celebrate Recovery Month.

Substance use concerns affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, regions and socioeconomic levels. Recovery is defined as a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential. For many people, recovery means abstinence from all substances, while for others, handling negative feelings without using substances and restoring a sense of stability and purpose in life is their primary focus.

People are also reading…

Whether you are personally exploring what recovery means, or whether you have a friend, colleague, or loved one in your life whom you wish to support, the principles below may offer more understanding about the process of recovery:

■ Recovery emerges from hope. The belief that there can be a better future head is essential for recovery. Peer specialists who have been through the recovery process themselves, friends, and family members play an important role in fostering a sense of hope.

■ Recovery is person-driven. There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Self determination and self-direction are critical for recovery. Each individual faces unique history and challenges and has unique strengths that will help to chart a course. Recovery is not a linear process. Faith communities, clinical care, the use of medication, support from family and peers can all play a role in the various paths to recovery.

 Recovery is a holistic process. Body, mind, spirit, and community are all parts of recovery. Services and supports that assist recovery may include housing, employment, transportation, education, clinical treatment for mental disorders and substance use disorders, primary healthcare, peer support, and developing new, effective self-care strategies.

■ Recovery must be trauma informed and racially and culturally sensitive. Services and supports must be built on a foundation of trust, as well as promote choice, empowerment, and collaboration.

The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition (CMHWC) is dedicated to promoting recovery-oriented community events and services in honor of Recovery Month. Here are a few of the free activities and services happening this month.

■ "Tipping the Pain Scale" movie screening and recovery fair at IX Art Park from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 29. "Tipping The Pain Scale" is a feature documentary film following individuals grappling with the current systemic failures of how we have dealt with addiction in communities and their journey to develop and employ new, innovative, and often controversial solutions to the problem. Join Coalition partners at IX's Sunset Farmers Market at 4:30 p.m. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.; stay for art-making with IX afterward. Free Narcan, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, safer sex items, giveaways and art-making are included.

■ SMART Recovery at On Our Own has virtual meetings at noon Tuesdays and 6 p.m. Thursdays. SMART is an acronym for Self-Management and Recovery Training. This science-based program is designed to help individuals abstain from addictive behaviors, and it is especially helpful for people involved in medication-assisted therapy. For more information about the groups, see www.onourowncville.org/groups.

■ Region Ten, Blue Ridge Health District, On Our Own, and Charlottesville Harm Reduction provide free Narcan. To learn more, check out the Coalition’s blog post about overdose prevention and opioid treatment resources at www.helphappenshere.org/overdoseprevention.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Until now, vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus. The new boosters are half that original recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions. Before shots begin, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional dose. CDC's advisers will debate that Thursday.

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic

New Mexico's governor has signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that “the goal here is build it and they will come.” She said New Mexico already has seen an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade as abortions have ceased in other states. Lujan Grisham said she envisions a partnership with medical schools and private providers for the planned clinic in southern New Mexico. The Legislature will hash out the state budget, including capital investments, when it meets in January.

After fall of Roe, California expands abortion protections

After fall of Roe, California expands abortion protections

California lawmakers have approved more than a dozen bills this year to make it easier for women to get an abortion. State lawmakers wrapped up the legislative session on Wednesday. They passed 15 bills and approved $200 million in new spending to bolster the state's already robust abortion protections. In November, voters will decide whether to make abortion a constitutional right in the nation's most populous state. Some of these bills are already law while others will be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom by the end of this month. Abortion foes are considering legal action to stop some of the bills from becoming law.

COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk

COVID Vaccine Won't Raise Stroke Risk

TUESDAY, Aug. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccines do not increase your risk for stroke, new research shows, but severe COVID infection does, and experts hope the finding will ease the concerns of those who are hesitant to get the shot.

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert