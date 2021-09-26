Vital Signs: Rabies is real, so exercise caution when capturing a bat

If you are bitten by a bat, or awaken to find a bat in your room, try to capture the bat so it can be tested for rabies. To capture the bat:

■ Close the windows, room doors and closet doors; turn on the lights.

■ Wait for the bat to land.

■ Wearing gloves (heavy, preferably thick leather), cover the bat with a coffee can or similar container with a lid.

■ Slide a piece of cardboard under the can, trapping the bat.

■ With one hand firmly holding the cardboard in place against the top of the can, turn the can right-side up.

■ Replace the cardboard with the lid.

If you are sure there has been no human or pet contact, allow the bat to find its way back outdoors by closing off the room, turning on the lights and opening all windows and doors that open to the outside. If you find a dead bat, wear gloves to double-bag it in plastic and place it in a cooler. Then, call your local health department to arrange for testing.