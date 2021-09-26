Vital Signs: Rabies is real, so exercise caution when capturing a bat

Bats play important roles in our environment, but like other animals, they can carry potentially fatal diseases such as rabies. Rabies is caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop. The rabies virus is carried in saliva and brain tissue of rabid mammals and is usually transmitted through a bite. Vaccination can prevent rabies in dogs, cats, ferrets and some livestock; however, there are no licensed vaccines available for wild animals.
To reduce the risk of rabies, it is important to avoid contact with wild animals and domestic animals you do not know. Bats present a special concern because their tiny bites may not be recognized. Less than 1% of bats are infected with rabies. However, bats that are behaving abnormally, such as being active during the day, have a higher probability of having rabies.
Bats are an important natural resource and valuable assets to our lives. Through the study of bats, scientists have gained valuable knowledge about sonar, navigational aids for the blind, treatment of strokes, vaccine development, and artificial insemination. Several bats in Virginia are listed on the state and federal endangered lists.
Bats normally fly at night, eating various insects including mosquitoes and agricultural pests. During the day, they roost quietly by hanging upside down.
Bats can enter homes through small openings and may end up roosting in attics. In hot months, they may seek cooler temperatures in living spaces.
If you are bitten by a bat, or awaken to find a bat in your room, try to capture the bat so it can be tested for rabies. To capture the bat:
■ Close the windows, room doors and closet doors; turn on the lights.
■ Wait for the bat to land.
■ Wearing gloves (heavy, preferably thick leather), cover the bat with a coffee can or similar container with a lid.
■ Slide a piece of cardboard under the can, trapping the bat.
■ With one hand firmly holding the cardboard in place against the top of the can, turn the can right-side up.
■ Replace the cardboard with the lid.
If you are sure there has been no human or pet contact, allow the bat to find its way back outdoors by closing off the room, turning on the lights and opening all windows and doors that open to the outside. If you find a dead bat, wear gloves to double-bag it in plastic and place it in a cooler. Then, call your local health department to arrange for testing.
If bats are roosting indoors, try to find out how they entered by observing their exit holes at dusk. Cover the holes loosely with plastic sheeting, wire mesh or bird netting that will allow the bats to leave by crawling out. A good time to do this is in August and September. Hire a company that has experience with removing bats from buildings so that you and the bats are kept safe.
Once you are sure that all bats have left your house, bat-proof your property. Carefully examine your home for holes that might allow bats to enter. Any openings larger than a quarter-inch by half-inch should be sealed with caulking or other suitable material. Install window screens and chimney caps; use draft guards beneath attic doors; fill electrical and plumbing holes with steel wool or caulking; and ensure that all doors to the outside close tightly.
To find out more about the benefits of bats and safe coexistence with bats, visit http://www.cdc.gov/ncidod/dvrd/rabies/bats_&_rabies/bats&.htm.
Tom Eick is senior environmental health specialist for Nelson County Health Department in the Blue Ridge Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.