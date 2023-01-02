Vital Signs: Protecting yourself against cervical cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Despite advances in screening and prevention, approximately 4,280 U.S. women were projected to die from cervical cancer in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. Our goal is to ensure more women are aware of the power of vaccination and screening so that even more women are spared from the burden of this disease.

Risk factors and symptomsThe most significant risk factor for cervical cancer is infection with a high-risk subtype of human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV infects 18 million Americans each year and is estimated to cause more than 90% of cervical cancers. Other risk factors for cervical cancer include a history of smoking or a compromised immune system.

Once a woman develops cervical cancer, the most common symptoms include irregular discharge or bleeding and bleeding following sexual intercourse. Women with advanced cervical cancer may also experience pelvic or back pain.

Vaccination and screeningThe good news is that there are multiple actions that significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer. Vaccination prevents infection with high-risk HPV types. HPV vaccination is approved for males and females ages 9 to 45 (HPV is also a leading cause of oral and genital cancers).

Screening is vital to detect pre-cancerous lesions and prevent malignancy. There are multiple recommendations for screening, and most recommendations are moving toward testing for high-risk HPV types, as these are the most significantly associated with cancer. Routine pap and HPV testing, both performed as part of a pelvic exam, can identify precancerous lesions. Treatment of these lesions will prevent cancer.

In general, patients should begin screening between ages 21 and 25 and continue until age 65. Screening recommendations vary and include primary HPV screening every five years, an HPV/pap co-test every five years or a pap test alone every three years. Talk with your healthcare provider about the right approach for you.

How UVa Cancer Center can helpAlong with providing cervical cancer testing and HPV vaccinations, our team of cervical cancer specialists (gynecologic oncologists) at UVa Cancer Center provide the latest treatment advances for women. Patients may undergo surgery, radiation or chemotherapy treatments and immunotherapies, which better harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

UVa Cancer Center also offers clinical trials that are examining new surgical and chemotherapy treatments that could provide cutting-edge options for patients.

We look forward to the day that cervical cancer is eradicated. Please do your part by pursuing vaccination and screening.

For more information about cervical cancer care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/gynecological-cancer-surgery/cervical-cancer-surgery.