Vital Signs: Pride Month is important time to address young people's mental health

June marks Pride Month, which is an important time to recognize diversity of gender identification and sexual orientation, and to affirm LGBTQ+ community members for their identity, their struggles and their triumphs.

Pride Month began after the Stonewall Uprising in New York City in 1969, a series of events between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over six days following a raid on a local nightspot. Pride offers us a time to reflect on the history of discrimination that the LGBTQ+ community has faced for years, and to create welcoming and inclusive spaces that support mental health and wellbeing for the LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBTQ+ community has experienced a range of discriminatory practices for many years, but, luckily, many of these hurtful policies and behaviors are beginning to change. For example, the American Psychiatric Association classified homosexuality as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM, until 1973, when new scientific studies opened the way for better understanding and support for people who identify as LGBTQ+. In more recent years, there has been legislative action around the practice of conversion therapy, and unscientific practice that has been shown to carry harmful impacts to mental health.