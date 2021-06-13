Vital Signs: Pride Month is important time to address young people's mental health

June marks Pride Month, which is an important time to recognize diversity of gender identification and sexual orientation, and to affirm LGBTQ+ community members for their identity, their struggles and their triumphs.
Pride Month began after the Stonewall Uprising in New York City in 1969, a series of events between police and LGBTQ+ protesters that stretched over six days following a raid on a local nightspot. Pride offers us a time to reflect on the history of discrimination that the LGBTQ+ community has faced for years, and to create welcoming and inclusive spaces that support mental health and wellbeing for the LGBTQ+ community.
The LGBTQ+ community has experienced a range of discriminatory practices for many years, but, luckily, many of these hurtful policies and behaviors are beginning to change. For example, the American Psychiatric Association classified homosexuality as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM, until 1973, when new scientific studies opened the way for better understanding and support for people who identify as LGBTQ+. In more recent years, there has been legislative action around the practice of conversion therapy, and unscientific practice that has been shown to carry harmful impacts to mental health.
A number of states across the U.S., including Virginia, have recently adopted legislation that bans this practice for minors. Virginia also recently adopted comprehensive LGBTQ+ affirmative policy to create safe and welcoming school climate for all students.
Unfortunately, many LGBTQ+ youths are facing significant mental health challenges. According to a recent survey conducted by the Trevor Project, 40% of LGBTQ+ youths and more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months; 68% of LGBTQ youths reported symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder in the past two weeks.
Some of the factors harm mental health for LGBTQ+ youth include:
Harassment and discrimination in educationLGBTQ+ students in kindergarten through 12th grade experience harassment at an alarming rate. According to the APA, about three-quarters of LGBTQ students report having been harassed at school, with 35% having experienced physical assault and 12% having been the victim of sexual violence at school. Harassment and assault, especially when it occurs in what should be a safe and supportive setting, can have serious impacts on mental health.
Family rejectionFamily rejection remains all too common for LGBTQ+ individuals and may negatively affect their both mental and physical health. People who experience familial rejection are more likely to be depressed, use illegal drugs and attempt suicide than non-rejected young adults.
Microtraumas/microaggressionsPeople who identify as LGBTQ+ often experience brief, subtle expressions of hostility or discrimination, which, cumulatively, can take a significant toll on mental and physical health.
The Trevor Project survey highlights the importance of safe and supportive spaces for youths. Youths reporting high levels of social support were much less likely to report having attempted suicide than those without support. Similarly, youth with access to at least one in-person LGBTQ-affirming space reported fewer suicide attempts than those without such space.
Most importantly, the survey demonstrates how important affirming one’s identity is to health and wellness for LGBTQ+ young people, and best practices for contributing positively to their mental health, such as:
Don’t make assumptions about people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Educate yourself about gender identity and sexual orientation. Confront your own prejudices and bias, even if it is uncomfortable to do so.
Speak out against homophobia, transphobia and anti-LGBTQ harassment and discrimination.
Sharing information about supportive services for LGBTQ youths is also essential. The Trevor Project’s Lifeline, at (866) 488-7386, provides support for young people who are in crisis, feeling suicidal, or need a safe and judgment-free place to talk. Locally, Side by Side offers free online support groups to LGBTQ+ youths.
Rebecca Kendall is coalition director and Joanna Jennings is community relations coordinator for Region Ten Community Services Board.