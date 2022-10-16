 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital Signs: Prevention includes getting your flu vaccine

As we slide into the cooler weather, falling leaves and pumpkins that signal autumn’s arrival, it’s important to remember that fall also begins the flu season.

When the weather starts to get chilly and people spend more time indoors, flu infections rise. Public health experts are concerned that our influenza (“flu”) season will be severe this year, since infections in the southern hemisphere spiked to higher-than-expected levels.

Flu can mean hospitalization and even death for the oldest and youngest members of our community. Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us much about how individuals catch and prevent respiratory illness. This is knowledge we can use to stay healthy.

Catching the flu can be as easy as touching a surface previously touched by a contagious individual and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. It can also be spread by close contact with people who are infected. When people who have the flu cough, sneeze or talk, droplets can land in the mouth or nose of nearby persons and transmit the virus.

People who become infected with the flu may spread it to others up to a day before symptoms even begin. They are most contagious for the first 3 or 4 days after they become sick, but can be contagious for up to seven days. The following symptoms are common:

■ Fever or feeling feverish/chills

■ Cough

■ Sore throat

■ Runny/stuffy nose

■ Muscle or body aches

■ Headaches

■ Fatigue

■ Vomiting or diarrhea (more common in children than adults)

Symptoms may range from mild to severe. They are very similar to those of the SARS-COV-2 virus, so testing for COVID-19 to rule it out is wise. Your primary care provider may be able to test you for influenza.

Preventing the spread of flu relies on the many of the same key strategies we have used to prevent COVID-19. These include routine handwashing, keeping a 6-foot distance from those who may be contagious, wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Be sure to wash hands after touching surfaces that others may have shared, and limit contact between your hands and your eyes, nose and mouth. Hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water are not handy.

One of the best strategies to prevent the flu is getting this year’s flu vaccine. Flu vaccines are available from your local health department, pharmacies, grocery stores and your primary care provider. They are typically available from September through March, but the best protection is gained if you get your shot in the fall. The flu vaccine changes every year, so it is important to get this year’s vaccine to protect against this year’s flu strain. Last year’s vaccine will not protect you this year.

Flu activity in our area begins as early as October and continues into May. It usually peaks in January or February. Everyone age 6 months and older should receive a flu vaccine, especially:

■ Children younger than 5 years

■ Older adults (65 years and older)

■ Pregnant women

■ Essential healthcare workers

■ People with chronic health conditions

■ People who live with or care for those at higher risk

People older than 65 should receive a high dose flu vaccine, which is a stronger formulation and provides better protection. Children younger than 8 years old in need of their first flu vaccines are required to receive two doses spaced four weeks apart, so it is important for them to get vaccinated earlier rather than later. Visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/2022-flu-vaccines/ for information about local health department flu vaccinations.

Hope Peritz is public health nurse supervisor and Immunization Action Plan coordinator for Blue Ridge Health District.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

