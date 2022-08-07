 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital Signs: Prepare for the school year by facing anxiety directly

It is no secret that today’s youths are at a high risk to experience negative mental health symptoms from stress, depression and anxiety. The recent declaration from the American Academy of Pediatrics (2021) acknowledged that many youths ages 10 to 24 have seen a dramatic increase in their negative mental health symptoms; for adolescents, depression, substance misuse and suicide are critical concerns (CDC, 2022).

As we get ready for the new school year, preparing for and working through anxiety will be very important for many students. Parents, caregivers, and support systems can do a lot to help.

Anxiety is a normal part of life and, at healthy levels, helps keep us safe. However, when our nervous system has to work overtime as a result of higher levels of stress, heightened anxiety can lead to negative mental health. This can also look different for adolescents.

Unhealthy levels of anxiety can look like:

■ Difficulty concentrating

■ Muscle tension

■ Restlessness

■ Sleep disturbance

■ Worry that is difficult to control

Children and teens might try to process these feelings by talking and thinking about them a lot. They might not choose words, but communicate through their behaviors. This looks different for every student with anxiety, but some common symptoms are school avoidance; hypervigilance; anger, opposition and/or aggression; talking fast or having a lot of energy; being rigid in expectations; withdrawing; decrease in motivation; avoidance of certain classes, teachers or activities; or experiencing episodes of panic.

Below are several suggestions on what you can do to help:

■ Name it. Help children or adolescents name the strong feelings they are experiencing. Provide language for emotions. Naming it is the first step to working through it.

■ Listen. Listen with love and care. Don’t worry about solving the problem at first; just listen to hear what the child is saying through words or behaviors. Children need to feel heard.

■ Normalize. Normalizing feelings is a great tool. Letting children and adolescents know that what they are feeling and experiencing is normal and understandable can help them feel supported.

■ Engage. Reach out to your child’s school. School counselors, teachers, mental health professionals and administrators all want to see your child succeed and have a great start to the school year. Ask about the programs that are available and work with your child’s school staff to make a predictable plan with small steps that can help your child stay calm. Getting everyone on the same page early is a great way to prepare.

■ Teach. Children and teens learn a lot from what is modeled for them. If you practice stress-relieving techniques such deep breathing, exercise and relaxation, you are helping them know what it looks like.

 Build on successes. Anxiety will never fully "go away." So, helping your child learn to live with the discomfort or anxiety, and keep it at a manageable level, is the goal. Help your children notice what they are doing when they work through the worry. Celebrate those successes — even the small ones. And remind them that they are the ones doing it, even when they’re scared.

There are times when we need extra support to cope and manage emotions, thoughts and behaviors. Do not hesitate to reach out to mental health professionals for more information about support available in your area.

Region Ten offers mental health support for parents, caregivers and children. Call (434) 972-1800 for more information.

 Dawn Monroe is student assistance specialist for Region Ten’s Prevention Program.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

