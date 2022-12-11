Vital Signs: Postpartum mood and anxiety disorders are real, and help is available

When you are pregnant, so much attention is given to the baby and all of the little details to help you prepare. What kind of crib will you use? What is the baby’s name? When is the due date? Are you ready to be a parent?

So much focus is on the baby’s needs, and that tends to continue after the baby is born. Most parents will tell you that taking care of a newborn is a 24-hour job full of sleepless nights, new routines, and frequent adjustment. There is a new tempo in the house that takes time getting used to.

In the time after birth (or the postpartum period), birthing parents will experience a variety of physical and emotional changes. Significant fluctuations in hormonal levels during the first few weeks following labor can affect mood and energy. In addition, postpartum parents deal with new aches and pains as they recover from labor. Postpartum life is a total-body experience; it’s no surprise that most parents can feel overwhelmed, tearful, and have strong mood swings following the newborn’s arrival. This initial period of emotional adjustment is referred to as the “Baby Blues” and is very common during the first few weeks postpartum. About 75% of birthing people experience Baby Blues, and these strong feelings and mood swings usually fade with time.

Some parents may experience more intense and persistent mood issues that do not fade. What used to be called postpartum depression is now referred to as perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs). PMADs are the No. 1 complication of pregnancy and childbirth, affecting birthing people of every culture, age, income level and race. Approximately 20% of postpartum parents deal with mood issues in the first year or so. These feelings can crop up months after the baby is born, and may include:

Feeling disconnected from baby, friends and family

Sleep disturbances — sleeping all the time and not feeling rested, or unable to sleep at all

Appetite issues or imbalance — no appetite or eating too much

Excessive worrying that disrupts daily activities

Obsessive or intrusive thoughts

While the birthing parent is most affected, partners and adoptive parents may also experience anxiety, depression and other mood disorders. It is important to stress that PMADs do not arise because of something the birthing parent has or hasn’t done. Stressors that can put someone at risk include:

Family and relationship tension, including isolation from support

History of anxiety or depression

Financial strain, including job insecurity due to pregnancy or recovery

History of trauma

Daily experiences of racism

Inaccessible housing or childcare

Although some stigmas around seeking mental healthcare remain, there is a growing movement to educate families and pregnancy providers about PMADs. Screening for PMADs is now routinely performed during most pregnancy check-ups, and postpartum visits include a follow-up to discuss mood and overall wellbeing. Recently, parents have begun communicating via social media sites like TikTok and Instagram, which feature candid discussions about symptoms and how to get help.

In Virginia, we are lucky to have the statewide Postpartum Support Virginia (PSVa) agency. PSVa has helped thousands of new and expectant parents and their families overcome anxiety and depression. Services include a hotline, a statewide referral network, and free support groups run virtually and in person around the state. These groups help parents know they are not alone in how they are feeling, and that support is available.

Locally, Sentara Martha Jefferson hosts a free twice monthly group, “Out of the Blues,” on Thursday mornings that is open to the entire community. For more information about PMADs, including how to seek help and support groups options, visit https://postpartumva.org.