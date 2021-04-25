Vital Signs: Pandemic has limited patients' access to lifesaving transplants

The supply of donated organs always has been far less than the demand. As a result, the wait list continues to grow, with more than 107,000 people in the U.S. today actively awaiting an organ donation, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). Unfortunately, the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic introduced even more barriers that limited patients’ access to lifesaving transplant surgery.
COVID-19 took a significant toll on transplant programs nationwide, particularly in the early weeks of the virus’s spread. Many hospitals put transplant surgeries on hold. Living organ donations saw the greatest decline, with around 80% of hospitals halting those procedures temporarily and many altruistic donors opting to wait it out.
There were just too many unknowns in those early days of the pandemic; patients, donors and care providers had no choice but to stop and weigh the risks: Was the hospital environment safe? Could a recipient contract the virus from a donated organ? What impact would the virus have on newly transplanted patients with compromised immune systems should they be infected?
Time is precious for patients waiting for an organ transplant, of course. So researchers fast-tracked their efforts to answer some of these most pressing questions and find solutions to keep patients and donors safe. In a matter of weeks, many hospitals, including UVa Health System, had the information they needed to adapt their protocols and provide patients the lifesaving care they needed.
Some of the new safety precautions being taken at UVa Health as a result include:
Asking all living donors to quarantine prior to the organ procurement procedure.
Testing living and deceased donors as well as organ recipients.
Recommending that living donors and recipients get vaccinated before transplant.
Urgent need for living organ donorsThe dip in organ donations early in the pandemic means the need is greater than ever. Living kidney donors in particular are in high demand. Studies have shown that recipients have better outcomes when they receive a kidney from a living donor.
There may be some hesitation still among healthy living donors about undergoing a medically unnecessary procedure at this time — and rightly so. But hopefully these facts will help clear up common misconceptions and alleviate concerns for those considering living kidney donation:
Life expectancy is not shorter for organ donors.
Research shows that kidney donors typically live longer than non-donors, simply because they tend to be healthier in general.
Living donors are not required to remain on medication indefinitely.
Donors are counseled on maintaining a healthy lifestyle prior to donation, such as staying active and eating right to prevent diabetes and hypertension.
Organ compatibility is not a barrier to finding a living kidney donor.
Advances in organ transplantation have made it possible to avoid some issues of incompatibility, such as mismatched blood or tissue type. Recipients may receive medication to desensitize them to the donor organ. Or a donor can participate in a paired exchange program, giving to another recipient and allowing their loved one to be paired with a better match.
Older donors still may qualify.
Every potential donor is assessed individually, so as long as they’re healthy, advanced age isn’t an absolute barrier. Note, however, that younger donors must be at least 18 to donate.
April is Donate Life Month. If you are interested in being a living organ donor, the first step is to reach out to the team at UVa Health. After an in-depth screening and consultation, you will be better equipped to make an informed decision about whether altruistic donation is right for you.
To learn more about organ donation at UVa Health, go to uvahealth.com.
Dr. Angie Nishio Lucar is medical director of the
Living Organ Donor
Program at UVa Health.