Vital Signs: Pandemic has limited patients' access to lifesaving transplants

The supply of donated organs always has been far less than the demand. As a result, the wait list continues to grow, with more than 107,000 people in the U.S. today actively awaiting an organ donation, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). Unfortunately, the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic introduced even more barriers that limited patients’ access to lifesaving transplant surgery.

COVID-19 took a significant toll on transplant programs nationwide, particularly in the early weeks of the virus’s spread. Many hospitals put transplant surgeries on hold. Living organ donations saw the greatest decline, with around 80% of hospitals halting those procedures temporarily and many altruistic donors opting to wait it out.

There were just too many unknowns in those early days of the pandemic; patients, donors and care providers had no choice but to stop and weigh the risks: Was the hospital environment safe? Could a recipient contract the virus from a donated organ? What impact would the virus have on newly transplanted patients with compromised immune systems should they be infected?