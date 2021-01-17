Vital Signs: Options for treating pain with and without opiates

The terms “opiate” and “opioid” refer to a class of pain medicines derived from, or related to, the opium poppy plant. These medications come in a multitude of forms, including codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and fentanyl, to name just a few.
Sometimes referred to as “narcotics,” all these medications are relatively powerful pain-reducing substances. In recent years, they have been causing a significant amount of controversy in our country.
opiate overuseSince the 1990s, the number of opiate prescriptions in the United States has escalated markedly, far exceeding the number of such prescriptions written in any other country. Unfortunately, this escalation led to a parallel increase in the rates of opiate addiction and deaths from opiate overdoses, which understandably caused a great deal of alarm in the medical profession.
Another troubling fact that came into view during these years was that people taking chronic opiates rarely seemed to do well in the long term. Studies looking at patient outcomes routinely failed to show that people on chronic opiates did better than people who did not take opiates. In fact, those on chronic opiates often tended to do worse in terms of long-term pain control and improvement in day-to-day functioning.
Non-opiate pain treatment Having learned that opiates, in many cases, are more harmful than helpful, the healthcare community is now making a strong push to treat pain without the use of opiates, whenever possible. The good news for patients is that there are many pain-management options from which to choose.
One option is the use of non-opiate pain medications, including over-the-counter agents like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, which often can be effective in treating pain from muscle strains, arthritis and many other common maladies. Another class of non-opiate medications includes “nerve-stabilizing” medications, which are beneficial in treating pain related to nerve irritation, damage or dysfunction, such as the pain from diabetic neuropathy, fibromyalgia or the shingles virus. Various muscle relaxants also exist, which can provide some relief from pain associated with muscle spasms, and certain antidepressant medications have been found to have pain-relieving properties as well.
Managing pain without using medicationNon-opiate medications can cause their own unique side effects, and some are not recommended for certain patients or for certain types of pain. For that reason, some patients prefer to manage pain without the use of any medication at all. One of the best forms of treatment is physical therapy. Multiple studies have shown physical therapy to be an effective treatment for many types of pain, including back pain and pain associated with arthritis and fibromyalgia.
Various procedures are also available to address pain without the use of pills. These procedures often involve injecting small amounts of anti-inflammatory steroids and numbing agents around nerves, joints, or muscles that are causing pain. Other procedures involve using electrical current either to stop nerves from transmitting pain signals or to change the way those signals are processed in the brain and spinal cord. Acupuncture is another procedure that has been shown beneficial in treating certain types of pain, including neck and back pain. These procedures are all minimally invasive, carry minimal risk and can sometimes eliminate a painful condition by themselves, or they may be used alongside other treatments to help keep painful conditions in check.
side of painAn area that has been getting more and more attention recently is psychological counseling for chronic pain. Although we often think of pain as something simply caused by a pinched nerve or a torn muscle, the reality is that pain is a complex feeling that is profoundly affected by the emotional, psychological and social environment in which it exists. Treatment to reduce stress and anxiety, improve relationships with family and friends, and change the way the brain reacts and responds to pain signals can all have a strong impact on chronic pain in a way that medications often cannot.
pain managementNone of this is to say that opiates should never be used or that there are not patients who benefit from them. However, it is important to remember that opiates should not necessarily be the first choice when it comes to pain management, and that there are numerous options to choose from for those seeking to avoid the use of opiates to treat pain.
Dr. James McGowan is in pain management and anesthesiology at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.