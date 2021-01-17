Vital Signs: Options for treating pain with and without opiates

One option is the use of non-opiate pain medications, including over-the-counter agents like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, which often can be effective in treating pain from muscle strains, arthritis and many other common maladies. Another class of non-opiate medications includes “nerve-stabilizing” medications, which are beneficial in treating pain related to nerve irritation, damage or dysfunction, such as the pain from diabetic neuropathy, fibromyalgia or the shingles virus. Various muscle relaxants also exist, which can provide some relief from pain associated with muscle spasms, and certain antidepressant medications have been found to have pain-relieving properties as well.

Managing pain without using medicationNon-opiate medications can cause their own unique side effects, and some are not recommended for certain patients or for certain types of pain. For that reason, some patients prefer to manage pain without the use of any medication at all. One of the best forms of treatment is physical therapy. Multiple studies have shown physical therapy to be an effective treatment for many types of pain, including back pain and pain associated with arthritis and fibromyalgia.