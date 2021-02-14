Vital Signs: Observe COVID-19 prevention precautions to help protect your heart

For those with history of cardiac disease, the risks of COVID-19 infection are significant. Viral infection will raise systemic stress in the body, even in the absence of direct cardiac infection. What this means is that the virus still can strain the heart, even if there is not direct cardiac muscle infection. This strain on the heart can lead to increased recurrence of arrhythmias, worsening heart failure and heart attack.

Even for those without pre-existing cardiac diseases, there are still risks to the heart of COVID-19 infection. Infection leads to stress on the body and heart, and can lead to new abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure, and even heart attack. Each of these complications of infection carry a significant risk to the patient and can lead to long-term issues or even death.

Asymptomatic patients also may have some long-term risk. A small study early in the pandemic suggested that some patients with COVID-19 infection have signs of inflammation in the heart on MRI, even in the absence of symptoms. The concern is that we do not know the long-term implications of such inflammation, but it can range from no issues up to future cardiac dysfunction, weakness or abnormal rhythms.

The take-home point is that COVID-19 infection is serious, and the impact on the heart is not trivial — even for those with no pre-existing cardiac disease. In those with prior cardiac diagnoses, special care should be taken, as the risk of worsening their condition with infection is significant. Previously established guidelines to minimize infection risk should be followed, and heavy consideration should be given by every person to getting the vaccine to minimize his or her risk, whether he or she has pre-existing cardiac disease or not.

Dr. Adam Goldberg is with Cardiovascular Associates of Charlottesville. This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.