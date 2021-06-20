Vital Signs: New treatments offer hope when Bell’s palsy signs linger

The symptoms of Bell’s palsy come on suddenly. But they can last for up to a year or, in rare cases, indefinitely.

You may experience ear pain or a loss of taste initially, but the most prominent and persistent symptom is facial paralysis or muscle weakness that causes one side of the face to droop. This can make it difficult to close the eye, move the mouth or show expression — not to mention the impact it can have on your appearance.

What causes

Bell’s palsy?Bell’s palsy is believed to be caused by the herpes virus, the same one that causes cold sores. It may lie dormant in the body for years until the immune system is compromised; then it can be triggered by a cold or upper respiratory infection.

How is it diagnosed?There is no definitive test to diagnose Bell’s palsy, so doctors must rule out other causes of facial paralysis first. Most notably, of course, is stroke. Because stroke can present similarly, with a lack of muscle control on one side of the face, it’s important to quickly seek medical attention as soon as these symptoms arise to ensure a stroke isn’t the cause.