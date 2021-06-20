Vital Signs: New treatments offer hope when Bell’s palsy signs linger

The symptoms of Bell’s palsy come on suddenly. But they can last for up to a year or, in rare cases, indefinitely.
You may experience ear pain or a loss of taste initially, but the most prominent and persistent symptom is facial paralysis or muscle weakness that causes one side of the face to droop. This can make it difficult to close the eye, move the mouth or show expression — not to mention the impact it can have on your appearance.
What causes
Bell’s palsy?Bell’s palsy is believed to be caused by the herpes virus, the same one that causes cold sores. It may lie dormant in the body for years until the immune system is compromised; then it can be triggered by a cold or upper respiratory infection.
How is it diagnosed?There is no definitive test to diagnose Bell’s palsy, so doctors must rule out other causes of facial paralysis first. Most notably, of course, is stroke. Because stroke can present similarly, with a lack of muscle control on one side of the face, it’s important to quickly seek medical attention as soon as these symptoms arise to ensure a stroke isn’t the cause.
Other causes of facial paralysis often get incorrectly classified as Bell’s palsy. These include skin cancers that have spread or benign tumors that press on the facial nerves. A clear sign that you may have something other than Bell’s palsy: seeing no sign of recovery or improvement of symptoms after one year.
What treatments are available to manage the symptoms?In many cases, Bell’s palsy symptoms will begin subsiding on their own in a matter of weeks. The faster this recovery begins, the more likely you are to experience a full resolution of symptoms. There are two treatments available that can help advance the healing process and should be started right away. These include:
Steroid medication that helps reduce swelling around the facial nerves
Antiviral medication that takes aim at the herpes virus
In approximately 30% of people, recovery is incomplete or incorrect, and some effects of Bell’s palsy linger. There may be residual signs of paralysis, or the muscles may be working abnormally, with the eyes and mouth moving together instead of working independently, for example.
Unfortunately, many people are mistakenly told there are no options to relieve these remaining symptoms. But this is no longer true, thanks to recent advances in the treatment of facial paralysis and the unique skill and expertise of providers like those at UVa Health who specialize in treating these conditions. The more advanced treatment options available at UVa include:
Facial physical therapy, a highly specialized type of physical therapy only offered at select hospitals nationwide, which helps you relearn how to use the face and facial muscles.
Botox injections, which weaken muscles that are too tight or spastic; these are given every three months and may be required on a regular basis to maintain results.
Selective facial neurectomy, a new surgical option only available at a handful of centers across the country, which is more powerful and longer lasting than Botox. During this outpatient procedure, the surgeon maps each patient’s unique web of facial nerves, then cuts those that are working incorrectly and preserves those that are helping the face move normally. The results are immediate and recovery takes about a week.
The best solution to restore facial function impacted by Bell’s palsy is to implement a combination of these treatments. The team at UVa Health takes a comprehensive approach to ensure you have access to all of the resources you need to manage your condition successfully. This includes mental health services. Because Bell’s palsy impacts your appearance and your ability to communicate, it can take a toll on you psychologically and socially, and UVa Health is committed to ensuring your mental health needs are addressed along with your physical needs.
To learn more about treatments available for Bell’s palsy and other causes of facial paralysis, visit uvahealth.com/services/ facial-plastics/facial-paralysis-treatment.
Dr. Samuel L. Oyer is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at UVa Health.