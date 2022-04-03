Vital Signs: New booster dose guidelines recommend extra protection

On March 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) adopted new COVID-19 booster dose guidance recommended by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to increase protection for certain populations at higher risk for severe disease, hospitalization and death. The updated guidance states:

■ Adults ages 50 years and older may receive a second booster dose of an COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at least four months after the first booster shot.

■ Individuals ages 12 and older who are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised may receive a second booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster dose.

■ Adults ages 18-49 who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose and booster shot may receive an mRNA booster dose at least four months after the first J&J booster shot.

These new guidelines acknowledge that people ages 65 and older, as well as people 50 and older with multiple underlying medical conditions, face an increased risk of negative health outcomes from a COVID-19 infection. CDC maintains that it is especially important for these populations to be boosted, as they face the highest risk of serious negative health outcomes. Members of the general population who do not fall into these categories continue to be protected by the primary mRNA series and subsequent booster dose without the need for a second booster.

The updated recommendation for those who received Johnson & Johnson for their first and booster doses reflects newly published data that demonstrates high vaccine effectiveness when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is followed by mRNA booster doses. This research supports previous studies of Johnson & Johnson’s lowered vaccine efficacy when compared to the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

As new variants like delta and omicron continue to arise, staying up to date with vaccinations is crucial to protecting yourself and those around you from serious illness, hospitalization and death. During the latest omicron surge, individuals who were boosted were 21 times less likely to die and seven times less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19 than unvaccinated individuals. Getting your booster dose is one of your best protection measures against severe illness and further complications.

Particularly for younger children who are not yet eligible for vaccines or boosters, ensuring those around them stay up to date on vaccinations is critical to keeping them safe. While we might not think that very young children are often affected by COVID-19, CDC found a five-fold increase in hospitalizations among young children up to 4 years of age during the omicron surge as compared to the delta surge.

Throughout this pandemic, data has continued to show that individuals who remain unvaccinated or unboosted face the highest risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death. We have seen the pressure this exerts on our already overwhelmed healthcare system, and how it impacts much more than just the infected individual. Getting vaccinated and boosted helps ensure our hospitals have the capacity to accept patients while also lessening the burden on our hardworking healthcare workers as they tirelessly care for our communities.

Approximately 1 million Virginians are now eligible for a second booster dose. VDH has confirmed an adequate supply of free vaccines are available. Talk to your healthcare provider about your risk factors and whether or not you qualify for a second booster. All licensed COVID-19 vaccine providers can now administer second booster doses.

Not sure where you can receive your second booster dose? Visit www.BlueRidgeHD.org to find vaccination locations near you. Need help scheduling your appointment? Call BRHD’s COVID-19 Resource Hotline, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email us at BRHealthDistrict@gmail.com.

Sierra Loudermilk is communications coordinator for Blue Ridge Health District of Virginia Department of Health.