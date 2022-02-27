Vital Signs: New Aortic Center helps patients manage conditions, learn

UVa Health opened its new Aortic Center in June 2021. The center soon became a national referral center and leader in patient care and research.

What does this mean for patients? It might not be clear from the name what type of conditions we treat at UVa Health Aortic Center.

To unravel the mystery, Dr. Bezhad Farivar, co-director of UVa Health Aortic Center, breaks down the center’s areas of focus into four categories:

Aortic aneurysm

Aortic dissection

Genetic conditions

Autoimmune disorders

Aortic aneurysm screeningAn aneurysm happens when a blood vessel weakens and bulges outward. Aneurysms are dangerous because if they burst, they can cause internal bleeding, stroke and even death.

“Most people aneurysms don’t know they have them until it’s too late,” Farivar explained. “They’re called ‘the silent killer.’”

Doctors can treat aneurysms before they burst if they know about them. That’s where screening comes in. Screenings for aneurysms are covered by Medicare at UVa Health. Consider screening if you:

Smoke or smoked in the past

Were exposed to secondhand smoke

Have a family history of aneurysms

Finding an aneurysm doesn’t always mean you need surgery. Many are small and aren’t at high risk of bursting. Your doctor may recommend continued screenings to watch it. He, she or they also may recommend diet changes, controlling high blood pressure, or lowering your cholesterol.

Chest pain: a sign of aortic dissectionA tear in the inner layer of the aorta, the body’s main artery, is called an aortic dissection. This is sometimes an emergency, but usually doctors can treat it without surgery.

If you’re having chest pain, you should dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. If the pain is a “ripping, tearing chest pain, like you’ve been stabbed with a knife,” it could be an aortic dissection, Farivar said.

You’re more likely to have an aortic dissection if you:

Smoke

Have high blood pressure

Have high cholesterol

Have another heart condition, like hardening of the arteries

Your doctors may suggest lifestyle changes or surgery if they find an aortic dissection.

Genetic testing for inherited heart conditionsYou can get genetic testing and counseling for inherited aortic conditions like Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and Loeys-Dietz syndrome.

UVa Health offers genetic counseling if you suspect you have an inherited heart condition. Counselors can help you understand what to expect so you can make an informed decision about whether to get tested.

Autoimmune aortic condition managementWe help manage autoimmune conditions that can damage heart tissue and your aorta, such as vasculitis. We’ll work with your primary care doctor and other specialists to give you an integrated experience.

To make an appointment at UVa Health Aortic Center, call (434) 424-1402.