Vital Signs: National Public Health Week drew attention to health district's hard work

March marked one year since the first positive COVID-19 case in the Blue Ridge Health District. Since then, more than 14,000 people in BRHD have tested positive for COVID-19 and, unfortunately, 201 have died. These individuals and their loved ones are in our thoughts. As we continue to work together to end this pandemic, and with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we are hopeful that everyone will find a new sense of normalcy soon. It is our hope that this renewed sense of normalcy will be coupled with a newfound respect and understanding for public health.

Last week, the Blue Ridge Health District celebrated National Public Health Week, when we recognize our accomplishments, honor our dedicated public health staff and volunteers, and take action towards improving our community’s health. This year’s National Public Health Week theme was “Building Bridges to Better Health.”

Promoting safe and healthy communities is BRHD’s top priority. COVID-19 has had a great impact on us, but we also have seen how some communities are more deeply affected than others. The importance of building bridges to provide support has never been more clear, and BRHD remains committed to working together towards healthy, equitable communities.