Vital Signs: National Public Health Week drew attention to health district's hard work

March marked one year since the first positive COVID-19 case in the Blue Ridge Health District. Since then, more than 14,000 people in BRHD have tested positive for COVID-19 and, unfortunately, 201 have died. These individuals and their loved ones are in our thoughts. As we continue to work together to end this pandemic, and with COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we are hopeful that everyone will find a new sense of normalcy soon. It is our hope that this renewed sense of normalcy will be coupled with a newfound respect and understanding for public health.
Last week, the Blue Ridge Health District celebrated National Public Health Week, when we recognize our accomplishments, honor our dedicated public health staff and volunteers, and take action towards improving our community’s health. This year’s National Public Health Week theme was “Building Bridges to Better Health.”
Promoting safe and healthy communities is BRHD’s top priority. COVID-19 has had a great impact on us, but we also have seen how some communities are more deeply affected than others. The importance of building bridges to provide support has never been more clear, and BRHD remains committed to working together towards healthy, equitable communities.
Over the past year, BRHD’s staff has more than doubled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 1, 2020, our staff consisted of 91 full-time, wage and contract employees. As of March 18, 2021, that number has grown to more than 200 employees, with more than a dozen staff members still in the hiring process. We also have seen a significant increase in our number of Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) volunteers. Our staff and volunteers have logged tens of thousands of around-the-clock hours working on COVID-19 efforts, including contact tracing, testing, executive order violations/enforcement, hotline calls, care support services, data collection and analysis, and vaccine distribution.
BRHD established a COVID-19 hotline in March 2020 with just two phones. That hotline now consists of 20 phone lines and up to 22 operators. To date, the hotline has answered more than 25,000 phone calls and continues to respond to thousands more each week. Our hotline operators field calls related to testing, vaccination, contact tracing, and executive order violations.
The BRHD Environmental Health enforcement team has responded to 3,436 COVID-19 related complaints over the past year. Additionally, BRHD has provided weekly free drive-through COVID-19 testing at 113 testing locations, providing more than 7,000 tests to residents throughout the district. Some individuals who test positive for COVID-19 need additional support and community resources. As of March 18, 2021, approximately 380 adults and 243 children have directly benefited from our local COVID-19 Care Support Services Program.
Alongside COVID-19 efforts, BRHD st aff have adjusted to the new era of virtual services for programs like our Women, Infant, and Child (WIC) services. Thanks to federal waivers, our WIC Team is able to provide clinics, education, and benefits over the phone, which has significantly increased the number of WIC clients who are able to participate in the program.
While this year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, we are extremely thankful for our staff who remain resilient and dedicated to ending this COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to offer services to those in need and expand vaccination efforts until everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine gets one. To learn more about BRHD services, visit BlueRidgeHD.org.
Kathryn Goodman is public relations and communications manager for Blue Ridge Health District.