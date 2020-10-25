Vital Signs: Multifidus muscle is an underappreciated source of back strength

“How’s your multifidus doing?”
It is widely accepted that achieving and maintaining good muscle strength is an important criterion for good health. What is not well known is the name of one of the most important muscles in our bodies: the multifidus.
The multifidus is a muscle that runs the length of the spine and is largest in the low back, or lumbar spine. The multifidus is the primary muscle that stabilizes and controls our spine when it bends forward, as happens routinely throughout the day — for example, when we bend to tie our shoes or get the laundry out of the dryer. The multifidus has unique properties, such as short fiber length and a large cross-sectional area, that make it especially designed for this purpose.
Numerous studies have shown a correlation between back pain and dysfunction of the multifidus. Such dysfunction can take a variety of forms. Sometimes, the muscle simply atrophies (decreases in size); this atrophy often can be felt by a skilled clinician. At other times, a process of “fatty infiltration” can occur, where previously healthy muscle fibers are replaced with tissue that resembles adipose (fat) tissue. Such fatty infiltration can easily be seen on standard magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). When such dysfunction is present, the spine is less equipped to handle the stresses placed upon it by activities of everyday life, and pain and injury can result.
Fortunately, as with all the body’s muscles, the multifidus can be trained, strengthened and even rebuilt (that is, the fatty infiltration can be reduced) through exercise, often with corresponding improvements in low back pain. One way the multifidus can be trained is by learning to perform an isometric contraction of the muscle. An isometric contraction involves flexing the muscle without actually moving it. This can be difficult to perform, and research has shown that the brain-multifidus connection is altered in individuals with longstanding low back pain. Physical therapists can teach patients strategies to help them learn how to gain isometric control of this muscle, which can lead to significant improvements in the size and function of the multifidus.
Additionally, learning to perform a hip-hinge movement also can be a helpful way to strengthen and rehabilitate the multifidus. A hip-hinge involves bending from the hips while keeping the back straight. This action, too, can be quite difficult for some people to perform, and physical therapists utilize a variety of strategies to help patients perform it successfully.
It would be a mistake to conclude from this brief article that training the multifidus is a “silver bullet” for relieving back pain. The sources of back pain can be quite complex, and numerous factors must be taken into account when planning an individualized approach to recovery. Nevertheless, just as it is important to have a strong rotator cuff for good shoulder health, or strong quadriceps for knee health, it is also important to have a strong and functioning multifidus for back health.
If you are suffering from back pain, ask your primary care provider if you would benefit from physical therapy intervention. If you do visit a physical therapist, ask him or her, “How’s my multifidus doing?”
Nicholas Law is an outpatient physical therapist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. He is residency trained and board certified as an orthopedic certified specialist (OCS). He can be reached at NSLaw@sentara.com.
