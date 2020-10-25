Vital Signs: Multifidus muscle is an underappreciated source of back strength

Fortunately, as with all the body’s muscles, the multifidus can be trained, strengthened and even rebuilt (that is, the fatty infiltration can be reduced) through exercise, often with corresponding improvements in low back pain. One way the multifidus can be trained is by learning to perform an isometric contraction of the muscle. An isometric contraction involves flexing the muscle without actually moving it. This can be difficult to perform, and research has shown that the brain-multifidus connection is altered in individuals with longstanding low back pain. Physical therapists can teach patients strategies to help them learn how to gain isometric control of this muscle, which can lead to significant improvements in the size and function of the multifidus.

Additionally, learning to perform a hip-hinge movement also can be a helpful way to strengthen and rehabilitate the multifidus. A hip-hinge involves bending from the hips while keeping the back straight. This action, too, can be quite difficult for some people to perform, and physical therapists utilize a variety of strategies to help patients perform it successfully.