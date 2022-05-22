Vital Signs: Mental Health Awareness Month offers time to meet, reflect, unite

With everything that has happened over the past three years, it’s undeniable that Americans have experienced historic challenges to their mental health. A recent report from the CDC indicates that nearly half of teens felt persistently sad and hopeless during the pandemic, and adults did not fare much better.

One of the silver linings of the past year is that we are talking about mental health more, whether it is in the news, with co-workers, or with family members. As a society, we’ve begun to shift our understanding of mental health from a focus on clinical diagnosis to a shared understanding that we are all impacted by mental health and that wellbeing can change from day to day for each of us. Talking about your own mental health challenges or those of a friend or loved one can feel awkward, but just starting the conversation is an important first step to find care and support, and break down the stigma associated with mental health.

This May, the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition has created a Mental Health Awareness Month Calendar with 31 ways — one for each day — to strengthen our commitment to mental health. The Coalition is a group of more than 25 different behavioral health organizations that are working together to improve mental health and wellness through planning, advocacy and access to effective services. We hope you will join us for one of the many opportunities to come together for mental health this month.

■ The Shine Guide from Friends of UVa Children’s Hospital, includes 50+ free child and teen classes, events and workshops to provide young people and their families new experiences and paths to mental wellness. You’ll find everything from nature play and hiking experiences to arts classes and more. Many classes require advance registration, so check it out today. Find the guide on the Facebook page.

■ Join the SafeTALK Training on Suicide Alertness from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Center at Belvedere. Participants learn how to identify persons who may be thinking of suicide, four basic steps to begin the helping process, and how to activate a suicide alert to connect people with resources to address crisis needs. Registration can be found at www.regionten.org/events.

■ Remember lost loved ones at the COVID-19 Community Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Amphitheater. The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition, Blue Ridge Health District, UVa Health, Sentara Martha Jefferson and Hospice of the Piedmont invite you to remember loved ones and community members we have lost to COVID-19. Join us to honor our experience of grief and loss. There will be a time of reflection and lighting of luminaries.

■ Learn about Healing Through Our Losses with the Hospice of the Piedmont at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This virtual presentation will share insight about the layers of loss we have experienced over the past two and a half years, and will explore ambiguous loss, coping strategies and ways to help others heal from loss.

We are grateful for these many community partners who are working together to promote mental health and wellness in our community. To view our complete calendar and learn more about local resources, go to www.helphappenshere.org/mentalhealthawarenessmonth.

Rebecca Kendall is Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition director for Region Ten Community Services Board.