Vital Signs: Making behavioral healthcare a routine part of primary care

The number of people in the U.S. seeking help for mental health concerns has skyrocketed over the past year, according to a recent report by the nonprofit Mental Health America. One obvious attributing factor is the pandemic and the impact it has had on our lives, from the threat of illness and the loss of loved ones to social isolation and job insecurity. Yet this rise in mental illness was on the uptick long before the pandemic began.
Unfortunately, for every person we know who reaches out for help, there are countless others who never do. Often this is because they face barriers to care, either internal or external. An internal barrier may be a person’s own beliefs about the stigma associated with mental healthcare; the idea that you have to be “weak” or “crazy” to ask for help with emotional concerns is still a common misconception. Other barriers may be external, such as limited access to healthcare providers, the cost of care, or the lack of transportation.
Improving access to behavioral healthcare
In an effort to help ensure every person has access to support for mental health concerns, many care providers like UVa Health have adopted an integrated approach to behavioral health. (The term “behavioral health” is used because it’s more inclusive of the ways in which our behaviors affect our health. It encompasses mental health problems like depression and anxiety, but it also includes habits that impact our health like diet, exercise and smoking.)
This integrated care model, also known as primary care behavioral health (PCBH), allows patients to see a behavioral health consultant — psychologist, licensed clinical social worker or therapist — in the primary care setting. Around 44% of primary care practices nationwide now have a behavioral health provider on-site. This integrated care model continues to gain momentum because evidence has shown that:
People prefer to receive mental healthcare in the primary care setting, where they are familiar with their care team
There’s overlap between behavioral health and physical health problems, and there’s a need to address both together
Patients are more likely to follow through with behavioral healthcare in the primary care setting, reducing care gaps that occur when patients are referred for outside specialty care
Primary care and behavioral health providers can more easily collaborate to establish a holistic treatment plan for patients
Making behavioral healthcare part of routine primary care reduces the stigma.
What to expect:
Integrated care
The goal of the integrated care model is to make behavioral healthcare a routine part of primary care. This requires a team-based approach and a seamless handoff of care from one provider to the next. During the appointment:
A primary care provider will identify a mental health need
The provider will huddle with the behavioral health consultant to provide background information about the patient
The provider then introduces the behavioral health consultant to the patient
The patient chooses whether to proceed with the handoff of care.
If the patient agrees to move forward, the visit with the behavioral health consultant is typically brief — less than 30 minutes — and action-oriented. This is not the lengthy talk session many people associate with therapy. The goal of the visit is to identify an action plan that will help the patient address his or her concerns and challenges. Some patients will benefit from a single consult with a behavioral health specialist; other patients may require repeat visits to help them follow through with their plan.
The integrated care approach is fairly new, with major health systems adopting it in the 2000s. Yet, evidence thus far reveals that it’s a positive change in the way we manage mental healthcare. Patients receiving this type of care have been shown to have better outcomes for depression and anxiety, as well as chronic medical conditions like diabetes. Addressing patients’ physical and mental health concerns in tandem also has been linked to reduced healthcare costs.
Behavioral healthcare services at UVa Health
Integrated behavioral healthcare is offered at the UVa Family Medicine clinic in Charlottesville. A behavioral health team member is available on-site for same-day visits five days a week for patients seeing their primary care providers. In addition, several UVa specialty medical clinics, such as neurology, have behavioral health providers integrated within the clinic.
If you feel you would benefit from a consult with a behavioral health provider, talk to your doctor. To learn more, visit uvahealth.com/services/primary-care/family.
To learn more about treatments available for depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders, visit uvahealth.com.
Joseph Tan is a licensed clinical psychologist at UVa Health.