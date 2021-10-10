Vital Signs: Making behavioral healthcare a routine part of primary care

The number of people in the U.S. seeking help for mental health concerns has skyrocketed over the past year, according to a recent report by the nonprofit Mental Health America. One obvious attributing factor is the pandemic and the impact it has had on our lives, from the threat of illness and the loss of loved ones to social isolation and job insecurity. Yet this rise in mental illness was on the uptick long before the pandemic began.

Unfortunately, for every person we know who reaches out for help, there are countless others who never do. Often this is because they face barriers to care, either internal or external. An internal barrier may be a person’s own beliefs about the stigma associated with mental healthcare; the idea that you have to be “weak” or “crazy” to ask for help with emotional concerns is still a common misconception. Other barriers may be external, such as limited access to healthcare providers, the cost of care, or the lack of transportation.

Improving access to behavioral healthcare