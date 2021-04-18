Vital Signs: Making a commitment to equity during Minority Health Month

According to the Office of Minority Health, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minority Health Month was started in 1915 by Booker T. Washington as National Health Improvement Week, later known as National Negro Health Week.

Washington called on influential organizations in the African American community to unite in a National Health Movement. His foresight grew into what is today a month-long initiative to advance health equity on behalf of all racial and ethnic minorities.

What is health equity? According to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “Health equity means everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.” If “fair” and “just” are the benchmarks, more than a hundred years after Washington’s call to action, we continue to fall short.