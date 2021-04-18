Vital Signs: Making a commitment to equity during Minority Health Month

According to the Office of Minority Health, a division of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minority Health Month was started in 1915 by Booker T. Washington as National Health Improvement Week, later known as National Negro Health Week.
Washington called on influential organizations in the African American community to unite in a National Health Movement. His foresight grew into what is today a month-long initiative to advance health equity on behalf of all racial and ethnic minorities.
What is health equity? According to a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, “Health equity means everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.” If “fair” and “just” are the benchmarks, more than a hundred years after Washington’s call to action, we continue to fall short.
Our most recent community health needs assessment, 2019 MAPP2Health (Blue Ridge) (virginia.gov), indicates poverty levels vary by race and ethnicity — with Hispanic and black households more likely to live below the federal poverty level. School discipline data are reflective of national trends showing black students disproportionately disciplined over other students. Housing disparities were cemented locally due in part to inequitable practices and structural racism. There are up to 10-year differences in life expectancy depending on your zip code, which also serves as a predictor of obesity rates. The percentage of low birthweight for black births remains consistently higher than white low birthweights. The list goes on. All predictors of health.
This Minority Health Month, let’s return to Washington’s call to action and hold organizations impacting health accountable to unite in one great national health movement to address disparities in health. Although a daunting task, real change can begin with simple steps.
Start by taking an equity pledge to access real data to identify disparities. Develop a diversity scorecard that includes hiring practices on staff, leadership and executive leadership levels. Look at your Board. Track who is invited to interview and where vacant positions are advertised. Look at organizational outcomes by race and ethnicity. Map the impact of policies and practices on health equity.
Form public/private strategic partnerships to address social determinants of health — defined by the World Health Organization as “non-medical factors that influence health outcomes” — and use these partnerships to address health risks associated with those social determinants, such as food and housing insecurity, employment, behavioral health, and education. Make access to services convenient and connected, and leverage these partnerships to make real change.
Educate staff and address unconscious bias to elevate cultural competence. Implicit bias is real. Implicit bias combined with power and privilege blocks change. Be willing to see the truth. Address laws, policies and practices that continue to prevent minorities from being their healthiest. Be uncomfortable. Recognize your power. Be culturally humble.
Minority Health Month, like Black History Month, should not be relegated to thought and action just one month of the year. Black history is American history and should be treated as such. Minority health is American health and deserves our commitment and action until everyone has an equitable opportunity to be healthy.
Jackie Martin is director of Community Benefit at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.