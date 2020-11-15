Vital Signs: Make food safety an important part of your Thanksgiving preparations

Consider the health of the cookFeeling under the weather? If you’ve experienced vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, jaundice (yellowing of the eyes) or COVID symptoms in the past two days, let someone else prepare the food. One out of five foodborne illnesses can be attributed to individuals cooking while they’re sick.

Although you may start feeling better, you still may be spreading germs that can get into your food. Always wash your hands before beginning any food preparation. Hands can carry bacteria and viruses that can be transmitted through preparing foods.

Cooking foods in advance Start the cooling process once the thermometer reads 135°F. Put food in shallow containers so they cool faster. Use the freezer, ice baths or refrigerator to cool food down more quickly.

Properly cooled foods should reach a temperature of 70°F within two hours of starting the process. Continue to cool foods from 70°F to 41°F within the next four hours. Check food temperatures every hour to ensure your food is cooling properly within the required time frames.

If you reheat leftovers the next day, make sure they reach a temperature of 165°F. This will destroy certain bacteria that can grow on foods while in the danger zone (41 to 135°F).

Serving safe food will make your holiday season even more enjoyable! For more information about food safety, visit www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.

Eric S. Myers is environmental health supervisor for the Thomas Jefferson Health District.