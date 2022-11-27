Vital Signs: Make a plan to nurture resilience during the holidays

The decorations are up, plans with family coordinated, travel arrangements made, and time off from work scheduled. It’s the holiday season, but this year something feels different.

Maybe it’s grief for a loved one who will be missing from the table this year, anxiety over family dynamics that have been exacerbated by the political climate, an overwhelmed feeling from the to-do list that never shrinks, or stress from financial burdens and rising inflation. Perhaps the toll of the past few years seems to walk beside you like an ever-present shadow that distorts and flexes but never completely disappears — even during the times that used to bring you peace and rejuvenation.

The holidays are intended to be a happy time. Religious celebrations rooted in joy and thanksgiving abound and images of smiling, happy, people surround us social media, TV and advertisements. With the collective society pushing “cheer,” it can leave anyone struggling with negative emotions feeling like the Grinch and very much alone in their challenge to find the magic of the season.

In reality, these feelings are far from unique. According to a 2021 study, 3 in 5 Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays. The biggest sources of stress? Gift-giving, managing children’s excitement and navigating difficult family dynamics. This stress can result in increased substance use, anxiety, depression and sleepless nights.

If you find yourself feeling challenged this holiday season, know that you are not alone. Here are few steps you can take to prioritize your mental health:

It’s OK to not be OK

As mentioned above, the holidays can bring on negative emotions like sadness, frustration and anxiety. They can also bring on positive ones like happiness, gratitude, and feelings of safety and comfort. Sometimes these emotions seem to happen in waves, or even all at once.

Recognize and accept your feelings for what they are. Sadness is OK. Happiness is OK. Allow yourself the space to experience the range of emotions that you are feeling.

Self-care

We hear it all the time, but what is “self-care?” Self-care is any activity you do to maintain or improve your mental health. Self-care can be fun, relaxing things like exercising, watching a favorite movie, or time out alone in your room. And it can also be harder work, like setting and keeping financial and personal boundaries, maintaining your routine or setting up therapy.

Allow yourself a moment to consider how you will care for yourself through this full spectrum. Set some goals and stick to them through the holiday season — better yet if you can share these goals with a friend, spouse or loved one.

Connect with others

The holidays can feel very materialistic, but consider the opportunity they offer to connect with others. Your family, your friends, your community, your faith — and yes, even with yourself. Studies show doing small acts of kindness, engaging in spirituality (whatever that looks like for you), and having quality (not quantity) time with others improves happiness and builds resiliency for both extroverts and introverts. Spend time connecting with intentionality so that you feel supported and cared for, instead of drained and alone.

Ultimately, remember that underneath the holiday cheer are many individuals, just like you, who at times feel stressed, anxious and tired. You are not alone and together, through understanding, self-care,and connection, we can improve the season for ourselves and others.

Region Ten offers mental health support for our community. Call (434) 972-1800 for more information.