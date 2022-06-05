Vital Signs: Lowering your blood pressure helps reduce your stroke risk

As we marked Stroke Month during May, I want to share some tips for addressing a key risk factor for stroke: high blood pressure.

If high blood pressure is not addressed, over time it can cause damages to your body’s blood vessels and can cause a blood vessel to burst or narrow. This narrowing allows clots to form and clog your blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the brain. Whether a blood vessel bursts (a hemorrhagic stroke) or is blocked by clots (an ischemic stroke), this can lead to a lack of blood supply to the brain and the death of brain tissue, which is the definition of a stroke.

Maintaining a safe blood pressure

What is considered a “safe” blood pressure? Normal blood-pressure levels are those below 120/80, elevated blood pressure is considered 120-129/ less than 80, and high blood pressure are levels above 130/80.

There are multiple ways to help improve your blood pressure and reduce your stroke risk by creating healthy habits. Some of those healthy habits include:

■ maintaining a healthy weight

■ getting more exercise (at least 30 minutes of vigorous exercise four times per week)

■ eating healthier foods, such as fruits and vegetables and avoiding processed foods

■ quitting tobacco products

In addition, visiting your primary care provider regularly to discuss and monitor your health can also help keep you on track.

Signs of a stroke

As we encourage healthy lifestyles that can reduce your stroke risk, we also want to remind the community of stroke symptoms that should prompt an immediate call to 911.

Fast treatment is essential in aiding the recovery from a stroke, as some of the most effective treatments must be given within a relatively short window after stroke symptoms begin. The longer you go without treatment, the more likely you are to have a poor outcome and greater disabilities from your stroke.

The most common signs and symptoms of stroke are contained in the acronym BEFAST:

B: Balance or sudden onset of loss of balance, headache or dizziness

E: Eyes or sudden onset of vision problems

F: Face or sudden onset of facial droop

A: Arm or sudden onset of arm or leg weakness

S: Speech or sudden onset of difficulty speaking or slurred speech

T: Time: Stroke is an EMERGENCY, dial 911

How UVa Health’s Comprehensive Stroke Center can help

UVa Health is home to a Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest level of certification for stroke centers available through the Joint Commission, which accredits healthcare facilities nationwide. As a Comprehensive Stroke Center, this means we can care for any stroke patient, including those patients with the most complex care needs.

Our team is dedicated to improving stroke treatment at every point in a patient’s care, ranging from earlier diagnoses while patients are being transported via ambulance to a hospital all the way through post-stroke rehabilitation and recovery. Our team also offers telemedicine services to other hospitals in need of specialized stroke care, serving as a resource center for consultations and expertise to help patients in need across Virginia.

For more information about stroke care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/stroke.

Mary Jobson-Oliver is the stroke program manager for UVa Health’s Comprehensive Stroke Center.