Vital Signs: Levels of transmission guidance from CDC shapes COVID response

Today marks two years since the first COVID-19 case was identified in Virginia. For some, it has flown by, while for others, it has gone very slowly. Since March 2020, more than 1.6 million Virginians have contracted COVID-19 and more than 43,400 individuals in the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD) have been infected. Sadly, we have lost more than 18,000 Virginians and 400 local community members to COVID-19.

While we have seen various spikes throughout the past two years, we are fortunate to be on a downward trend of COVID-19 cases currently. Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID-19 data tracker to display the newest COVID-19 Community Levels of Transmission. These levels — low, medium, and high — are based on three factors:

■ How many people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 within the past week

■ What proportion of the hospital capacity is devoted to caring for COVID-19 positive patients

■ How many new COVID-19 cases total in a county within the past week

This method of data collection provides CDC with a better understanding of how quickly the virus is spreading in an area, how many people are sick enough to require hospitalization, and the extent of the area’s healthcare system resources to care for both COVID-positive and non-COVID patients. Knowing the Community Transmission Level of your area can help determine what safety measures should be taken to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy.

These transmission levels should also be taken into account by public officials when implementing COVID-19 related policies.

Areas experiencing LOW levels of transmission: Stay home when sick, get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination. Local mask requirements for certain places should be followed (such as nursing homes or hospitals).

Areas experiencing MEDIUM levels of transmission: Focus on prevention measures to protect those at high risk for negative outcomes from COVID-19. In addition to the strategies mentioned for areas with low transmission, consider testing before gathering in person and wear a well-fitting mask when seeing loved ones who may be more vulnerable to poor health outcomes as a result of a COVID-19 infection.

Areas experiencing HIGH levels of transmission: A layered mitigation approach is the best way to protect your community and prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed. Prevention strategies include:

■ Social distancing

■ Masking in public

■ Avoiding large in-person gatherings

■ Frequent hand washing

■ Testing if exposed or experiencing symptoms

■ Staying home when sick, whether it is COVID-19 or not

There are still circumstances that require extra precautions, even if your county is experiencing low or medium transmission levels.

■ If you test positive, stay home for at least five days away from family or friends, and wear a mask around others for a full 10 days.

■ If you have symptoms of COVID-19, wear a mask around others and get tested.

■ When visiting friends or family at higher risk, wear a mask and consider testing before your visit.

■ To best protect young children who can’t get vaccinated, ensure those around them are up to date on their vaccinations.

Though cases have been steadily decreasing, we are not yet through this pandemic. Just as we saw the SARS-COV-2 virus give way to the delta and omicron variants, we may yet see another variant develop. The best way to keep yourself and those around you safe is to stay up to date on your vaccinations. Booster doses have been proven to increase immunity and provide more protection against the omicron variant than the primary vaccine series alone.

Sierra Loudermilk is communications coordinator for the Blue Ridge Health District of the Virginia Department of Health.