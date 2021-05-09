Vital Signs: It's time to expand your 'lifespace'

If you are like me, you are tired of the anxiety of making decisions with imperfect information in a world that is increasingly hard to predict.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused direct, significant and severe issues for those afflicted with it and for those in the healthcare system. The ripple effect from the pandemic on our mental and physical health should also be appreciated, as diagnosing an issue is the first step to understanding and overcoming it.
A recent report from Prealize, an AI-powered predictive healthcare analytics company, identified that “COVID-19’s hidden victims — those who avoided or deferred care during the pandemic — will increasingly return to the healthcare system, and many will be diagnosed with new conditions at more advanced stages.” For example, a 112% increase in fractures is expected in 2021 due to delayed orthopedic procedures and care. Hip fractures are concerning events for our seniors (one-year mortality rate hovers around 25%) and are often the tip of an iceberg indicating a general decline in bone strength, nutrition, core muscle strength, eyesight and reflexes.
Over the course of the pandemic, many of us decreased weight-bearing activities and increased sedentary behavior. One way to think about the change in our lives is to think about your “lifespace.” Lifespace is the distance you travel from your bedroom.
As an orthopedic surgeon who frequently treats patients with injuries that affect mobility, this concept makes sense to me. Are you bed-bound, or can you make it to your bathroom or your kitchen on your own? Can you get your mail and mow your yard? Can you drive to the grocery store or to church? Do you exercise daily — near home or on a trail? Hike the Blue Ridge recently?
And I would expand the definition of lifespace to social outings also. Have you seen your extended family, or close friends? Do you even see mutual acquaintances anymore? Do you see your co-workers? Or is it all Zoom? Or did the job end due to the pandemic? How often do you normally attend concerts, sporting events, weddings, funerals, baby showers? Chances are you have done relatively few of these things the past year.
I encourage you to take an inventory of your lifespace in 2019 versus 2021. Many of us will note an incredible disruption in the social, physical and mental fabric of our lives as we have shifted how we do things, what we do, and the lens we use to assess situations.
We have an opportunity to use this paradigm shift as an opportunity to grow, to redefine, to be innovative, to create and to develop a resilience that characterizes the amazing community in which we live.
Orthopedic surgeons often use the term “return to play” criteria to talk about returning to sports after an injury or a concussion. I think it is time we started talking about “return to life” criteria. As with most things, it requires gradual reintroduction to build strength and endurance. Many people have not been able to exercise the way they previously did, and this has led to a loss of core strength that increases the risk of falls and injuries. Moreover, several studies have linked obesity and inactivity to increased risk of COVID-19.
There are a variety of specific steps you could consider taking to gradually increase your lifespace, decrease your risk of falls or injuries, and decrease your risk of COVID. Call your primary care provider and ask for a referral to a physical therapist to increase your core and body strength. (Healthcare providers are following COVID-19 precautions, and you should feel safe accessing needed medical care.)
The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity (or a combination of both), preferably spread throughout the week. The most important thing I can tell you is to engage a professional physical therapist to help you “return to life” safely with an exercise program tailored to you so that you can increase your lifespace and decrease your risk of injury or falls and having to visit the ER.
Dr. Megan Swanson is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint replacement at Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopedics.