Vital Signs: It's time to expand your 'lifespace'

As an orthopedic surgeon who frequently treats patients with injuries that affect mobility, this concept makes sense to me. Are you bed-bound, or can you make it to your bathroom or your kitchen on your own? Can you get your mail and mow your yard? Can you drive to the grocery store or to church? Do you exercise daily — near home or on a trail? Hike the Blue Ridge recently?

And I would expand the definition of lifespace to social outings also. Have you seen your extended family, or close friends? Do you even see mutual acquaintances anymore? Do you see your co-workers? Or is it all Zoom? Or did the job end due to the pandemic? How often do you normally attend concerts, sporting events, weddings, funerals, baby showers? Chances are you have done relatively few of these things the past year.

I encourage you to take an inventory of your lifespace in 2019 versus 2021. Many of us will note an incredible disruption in the social, physical and mental fabric of our lives as we have shifted how we do things, what we do, and the lens we use to assess situations.

We have an opportunity to use this paradigm shift as an opportunity to grow, to redefine, to be innovative, to create and to develop a resilience that characterizes the amazing community in which we live.