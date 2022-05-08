Vital Signs: Is restricting our foods the path to better health?

As a dietitian, it feels rewarding helping people understand healthy eating and good nutrition, but there is also a great deal of time spent helping individuals unlearn some of the things they have been taught about nutrition. There is no better time than the present to understand what it really means to eat healthily.

Decades of diet culture mixed with poor diet guidance have resulted in a variety of misconceptions related to food. There are times when a food and nutrition expert is sought out for this very reason. Many individuals have sought out a dietitian to better understand the confusing information received from friends, family members, and even medical professionals at times.

At the core of restrictive eating patterns, people are often instructed to reduce their calories or macronutrients to a low level for the body to shed excess weight. Unfortunately, this misconception often results in temporary success, followed by weight regain.

Another misconception is that what worked for us when we were younger will have the same result when repeated later in life. Take, for instance, calorie restriction. At an early age, reducing calories to lose or maintain a certain number had worked; however, the result is not the same when this idea is revisited later in life. Simply put, our bodies prefer adequate nutrients from various sources and will work more efficiently when given these nutrients, instead of restricting them.

To understand nutrients, we must understand how they work in our bodies and contribute to health and well-being. For example, knowing that carbohydrates supply energy, protein supports healing, and fat is beneficial for our skin may give us a different perspective of healthy eating. However, when we approach healthy eating with ideas of restricting nutrients, it may improve our weight, often temporarily, but can affect our heart. A better approach would be to recognize the benefits of all nutrients, specifically the macronutrients, carbohydrates, fats and proteins, and learning to eat in a more balanced way — and, of course, in moderation.

Moderation often translates to mean small amounts; however, moderation has to do more with consuming more modest amounts of nutrients while avoiding high amounts and simultaneously balancing the types of foods we eat. For instance, having a meal of bacon and eggs will supply lots of animal fats and protein but provide minimal carbohydrates. Without the addition of carbohydrates at that meal, oftentimes, individuals will overconsume at other meals, not realizing that the overwhelming hunger results from missing out on carbohydrates at another meal.

This brings up an important point. Many people pick up from the media and those around them that carbs are “bad.” Carbohydrates provide many benefits for our bodies, including energy and cell metabolism, and supplies vital nutrients to our bodies.

Carbohydrates are just one example of a vital nutrient that, although our bodies can live with less, is still needed for healthy functioning in our bodies. Other examples of restrictions that aren’t usually necessary include not eating fruits due to the sugar or not eating eggs due to cholesterol levels. We have since learned that the cholesterol in eggs is often not the cause of high cholesterol levels, and therefore has no need for restriction. Eggs are, in fact, a high-quality and lean protein source for our bodies.

When I speak to individuals about good nutrition, I spend a great deal of time helping them understand why so many nutrients are essential for our bodies and how they can help achieve nutrition goals. The reasons people often seek out a dietitian is to lose weight, to improve heart health, or when trying to lower blood sugar levels. This is possible by changing our perspective and thinking less about restriction and more about inclusivity.

Patricia Tyndale is a registered dietitian at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.