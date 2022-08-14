Vital Signs: How to talk with your child about mental health and suicide

Rates of suicides in adolescents and young adults have been rising in the past decade. While the overall rate is lower than among older age groups, suicide is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. among people ages 10 to 24.

COVID-19 appears to have increased stress on adolescents; according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency department visits for suicide attempts increased 31% in early 2021, compared with a similar time period in 2019. Discussing this with your child can be difficult, but having the conversation can be vital to his or her wellbeing. Here are some answers to commonly asked questions about how to discuss this sensitive topic with your child.

Could discussing suicide with your child put the idea in their head?

The evidence from suicide prevention research shows that asking about suicide doesn’t put the idea in their heads; most children are relieved about being asked. We know that shame and stigma play a role in suicide deaths, and asking directly about suicide in a compassionate way can reduce that shame and stigma, and create an opportunity to provide support.

What is the best way for a parent to approach a conversation with a child about mental health and concerns for suicide?

These conversations work well as part of regular check-ins with your child, which can help protect his or her mental health and help you better understand what your child is going through. Taking a non-judgmental, listening approach can make the situation safer for your children to share exactly what’s on their minds and how they have been feeling, as they may be worried about the reactions they will get. Ask open-ended questions, take opportunities to validate their feelings, and resist the “problem-solving” urge. There aren’t often quick fixes what your child might be expressing, and getting into problem-solving too quickly can interfere with listening.

Sometimes your children may not want to talk. Try to leave the door open for a future conversation by letting them know that you are available to listen when they want to talk.

What questions should a parent ask during that conversation?

Simply asking if they are OK can be a straightforward way to start. A parent could ask about what’s going on for their child, and the things they are concerned about. Questions that help you understand what your child is experiencing are helpful, as well as questions to elicit their feelings in different situations. Asking about feeling hopeless or overwhelmed can help you build towards asking about suicidal thoughts more directly.

When should parents bring a mental health professional into the discussion?

If your child says he or she is not OK or you get the sense he or she isn't, talking to your child’s primary care provider or a mental health professional becomes the next step. If you notice changes in their behavior, their reactions to challenges or withdrawal from people and activities they used to enjoy, those can be signs to talk with a healthcare professional.

What are the risk factors and warning signs that a child could be considering suicide?

Suicidal behavior often happens when there is a combination of hopelessness and despair with limited self- and emotional management skills. Risk factors include:

■ health conditions, including mental health conditions (though suicidal behavior is not limited or exclusively tied to specific mental health conditions)

■ stressful life events (loss, separation, ongoing harassment or bullying)

■ exposure to another person’s suicide

■ a family history of suicide or childhood trauma

Warning signs are more imminent clues that a child may be considering suicide, including:

■ changes in how a child might be talking, like talking about feeling hopeless, trapped or a burden to others

■ changes in behavior, like more risky behavior or withdrawal from activities and loved ones

■ changes in mood

If parents believe a child may be considering suicide, what should their next steps be?

Start with the conversation. Listen to what is going on in your child’s life and then ask directly about thoughts of suicide: “Are you thinking of ending your life?” If they give any indication that they are, stay engaged and continue to listen. Try to understand their perspective around these thoughts and express unconditional caring and support.

Make the environment safe. One of the more critical steps a parent can take to reduce the risk of a child dying by suicide is to remove dangerous items that could be used in a suicide attempt or restrict access to them. This includes firearms, sharp objects, excess medications and any object that could be dangerous or that the child may have been thinking about using when having thoughts of suicide. If removing the object is not possible, parents should restrict access to it (for example, storing medication in a locked cabinet that the child cannot access).

Get help from healthcare professionals. If you are feeling OK about your child’s imminent safety, the first step could be making an appointment with his or her primary care provider, who can help further assess your child’s risk for suicide, help you plan for their safety and help you access mental health resources.

If the crisis is more imminent, there are several crisis resources available. 988 is the recently launched national mental health emergency number that connects callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Locally, Region Ten’s crisis resources can be accessed at (434) 972-1800. And if it is not possible to maintain your child’s safety at home, parents should bring the child to the nearest emergency department for further assessment.

Dr. Joseph Tan is an assistant professor of family medicine and clinical psychologist at UVA Health’s Family Stress Clinic.