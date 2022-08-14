 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vital Signs: How to talk with your child about mental health and suicide

  • 0

 Rates of suicides in adolescents and young adults have been rising in the past decade. While the overall rate is lower than among older age groups, suicide is the second-leading cause of death in the U.S. among people ages 10 to 24.

COVID-19 appears to have increased stress on adolescents; according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency department visits for suicide attempts increased 31% in early 2021, compared with a similar time period in 2019. Discussing this with your child can be difficult, but having the conversation can be vital to his or her wellbeing. Here are some answers to commonly asked questions about how to discuss this sensitive topic with your child.

Could discussing suicide with your child put the idea in their head?

The evidence from suicide prevention research shows that asking about suicide doesn’t put the idea in their heads; most children are relieved about being asked. We know that shame and stigma play a role in suicide deaths, and asking directly about suicide in a compassionate way can reduce that shame and stigma, and create an opportunity to provide support.

People are also reading…

What is the best way for a parent to approach a conversation with a child about mental health and concerns for suicide?

These conversations work well as part of regular check-ins with your child, which can help protect his or her mental health and help you better understand what your child is going through. Taking a non-judgmental, listening approach can make the situation safer for your children to share exactly what’s on their minds and how they have been feeling, as they may be worried about the reactions they will get. Ask open-ended questions, take opportunities to validate their feelings, and resist the “problem-solving” urge. There aren’t often quick fixes what your child might be expressing, and getting into problem-solving too quickly can interfere with listening.

Sometimes your children may not want to talk. Try to leave the door open for a future conversation by letting them know that you are available to listen when they want to talk.

What questions should a parent ask during that conversation?

Simply asking if they are OK can be a straightforward way to start. A parent could ask about what’s going on for their child, and the things they are concerned about. Questions that help you understand what your child is experiencing are helpful, as well as questions to elicit their feelings in different situations. Asking about feeling hopeless or overwhelmed can help you build towards asking about suicidal thoughts more directly.

When should parents bring a mental health professional into the discussion?

If your child says he or she is not OK or you get the sense he or she isn't, talking to your child’s primary care provider or a mental health professional becomes the next step. If you notice changes in their behavior, their reactions to challenges or withdrawal from people and activities they used to enjoy, those can be signs to talk with a healthcare professional.

What are the risk factors and warning signs that a child could be considering suicide?

Suicidal behavior often happens when there is a combination of hopelessness and despair with limited self- and emotional management skills. Risk factors include:

■ health conditions, including mental health conditions (though suicidal behavior is not limited or exclusively tied to specific mental health conditions)

■ stressful life events (loss, separation, ongoing harassment or bullying)

■ exposure to another person’s suicide

■ a family history of suicide or childhood trauma 

Warning signs are more imminent clues that a child may be considering suicide, including:

■ changes in how a child might be talking, like talking about feeling hopeless, trapped or a burden to others

■ changes in behavior, like more risky behavior or withdrawal from activities and loved ones

■ changes in mood

If parents believe a child may be considering suicide, what should their next steps be?

Start with the conversation. Listen to what is going on in your child’s life and then ask directly about thoughts of suicide: “Are you thinking of ending your life?” If they give any indication that they are, stay engaged and continue to listen. Try to understand their perspective around these thoughts and express unconditional caring and support.

Make the environment safe. One of the more critical steps a parent can take to reduce the risk of a child dying by suicide is to remove dangerous items that could be used in a suicide attempt or restrict access to them. This includes firearms, sharp objects, excess medications and any object that could be dangerous or that the child may have been thinking about using when having thoughts of suicide. If removing the object is not possible, parents should restrict access to it (for example, storing medication in a locked cabinet that the child cannot access). 

Get help from healthcare professionals. If you are feeling OK about your child’s imminent safety, the first step could be making an appointment with his or her primary care provider, who can help further assess your child’s risk for suicide, help you plan for their safety and help you access mental health resources.

If the crisis is more imminent, there are several crisis resources available. 988 is the recently launched national mental health emergency number that connects callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Locally, Region Ten’s crisis resources can be accessed at (434) 972-1800. And if it is not possible to maintain your child’s safety at home, parents should bring the child to the nearest emergency department for further assessment.

Dr. Joseph Tan is an assistant professor of family medicine and clinical psychologist at UVA Health’s Family Stress Clinic.

Dr. Joseph Tan is an assistant professor of family medicine and clinical psychologist at UVa Health’s Family Stress Clinic.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID

The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others. The changes come more than 2 1/2 years after the start of the pandemic. They are driven by a recognition that an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from being vaccinated or infected.

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

The estimated $740 billion economic package from Democrats is nowhere near what President Joe Biden first envisioned with his effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems. The Senate has approved the slimmer but still substantial compromise package, and it heads next to the House. It's made up of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies, in hopes of tackling inflation and making the most sizable investment ever in fighting global warming. A major component is capping out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program at $2,000 a year. It also applies $300 billion federal deficit reduction.

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

Congress OKs Dems' climate, health bill, a Biden triumph

Democrats have pushed their landmark climate and health care bill through Congress, handing an election-year victory to President Joe Biden. The House approved the bill over solid Republican opposition Friday, five days after the Senate did the same. The vote means a win for Biden that until late July seemed out of reach. The package is much smaller than Biden's original environment and social legislation that failed in Congress last year. But after long, bitter talks, Democrats agreed to a smaller but still substantive compromise. It includes Washington's biggest ever effort on climate change, pharmaceutical price curbs and tax boosts on big corporations, long-held party goals.

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs' first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City. KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda. The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012. In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

One year after Afghanistan, spy agencies pivot toward China

U.S. intelligence agencies are shifting more money and resources to China. They're moving hundreds of officers to China-focused positions, including some who were previously working on terrorism. One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national security officials speak less about counterterrorism and more about the political, economic and military threats posed by China as well as Russia. In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the CIA's counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups will remain a priority but that there's an increasing focus on China.

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy rises above childhood trauma with new book

Jennette McCurdy, who co-starred in Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat,” has written a book called “I'm Glad My Mom Died.” McCurdy tells about growing up with an abusive mother who she says pushed her into showbiz, encouraged her to starve herself and who insisted upon bathing her daughter into her late teens. Debra McCurdy died in 2013 from complications of cancer. It's taken McCurdy years of therapy to get to the point where she is able to not only share her story, but laugh about parts too. She also hosts a podcast called “Empty Inside” and says she no longer has an eating disorder.

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana

Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state. The secretary of state's office on Tuesday announced the campaign received enough voter signatures to go on the November ballot. Missouri already allows medical marijuana use. Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana have failed to pass in the Republican-led Legislature, so advocates are turning to voters for approval. Recreational marijuana is already legal in 19 states, and legalization proposals are on the ballot this fall in South Dakota and Maryland. Another Missouri proposal that would allow ranked-choice voting failed to make it on the ballot.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert