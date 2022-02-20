Vital Signs: How to stay safe during a mental health crisis

When we are in crisis, we deserve help and safety. One of the worst symptoms of mental illness can be the deep belief that there is no illness. For others, stigma and fear are very powerful and get in the way of reaching out.

On top of all this, we are rarely our best selves in these most desperate moments. The base instincts of fight or flight may take over. While this is very normal in a crisis, it can be painful and frustrating for those who love us most.

How can you help someone who does not want help, or is unwilling to agree to it? In Virginia, we have a three-step civil commitment process:

Emergency custody order (ECO)An ECO allows police to take someone from the community to a safe location for an evaluation to determine the best next steps. In our area, this is typically done at the UVa Emergency Department by Region Ten certified pre-screeners and UVa Medical Center staff members. If a police officer believes a person is unsafe and meets the criteria for an ECO, he, she or they can initiate an ECO on the spot and take the person to the emergency department.

Or, someone who believes a person is unsafe can go to the nearest magistrate’s office, which is at 1610 Avon Street Extended in Charlottesville, where a magistrate will take testimony and issue an order if the criteria are met. Police would then be dispatched to find the person, serve the order and take the person to the emergency department. If the evaluators find the only way to ensure safety is admission to the hospital, they will petition the magistrate for a temporary detention order (TDO).

Temporary detention order (TDO)This order will admit the person for inpatient behavioral health treatment at UVa or another hospital. After approximately three days, during which the person undergoes a psychiatric assessment, a Special Justice hears evidence in a commitment hearing held at the admitting hospital.

Civil commitmentAt the commitment hearing the special justice decides, based on evidence presented by the treating psychiatrist, an independent evaluator and a representative from the community service board, if the person meets legal criteria to remain in the hospital for ongoing treatment. The legal criteria are always the same four questions:

Is the person battling a mental illness?

Are they or others at risk of harm because of that illness?

Is hospitalization or treatment the only way to reduce that risk?

Is the person unwilling or unable to agree to the treatment?

If the answer to any of the questions becomes “no,” the person can agree to voluntary treatment or be discharged.

A mental health crisis can be terrifying, both for the person in crisis and those around them. There are laws and procedures in place in Virginia to provide safety and access to appropriate treatment. If you or someone you know is in crisis and you need help navigating the system, call Region Ten Emergency services for assistance at (434) 972-1800.

If anyone is unsafe or having thoughts of suicide, you may call 911, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255, Region Ten Emergency Services at (434) 972-1800, text HOME to 741741 to reach the national crisis text line, or go to the nearest emergency room.

Curt Gleeson is director of emergency services at Region Ten Community Services Board.