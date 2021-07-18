Vital Signs: How to protect yourself from eye injuries this summer

SwimmingIf you aren’t a fan of goggles or a swimming mask, then avoid the temptation to open your eyes under water, especially if you wear contact lenses. You may expose your eyes to chemicals, bacteria, sand or other particles, depending on the body of water. And any of these have the potential to cause injury, irritation or infection of the eye. If you experience redness or swelling of the eyes after a day at the pool or beach, be sure to rinse the eyes with cool, clean water — and, if you wear contacts, clean them thoroughly or swap them for a new pair.

Games and sportsTeam sports have safety regulations in place for a reason. But when the neighborhood gets together for Sunday softball, chances are, not everyone is going to be fully equipped with the right safety gear.

Keep in mind that any time you play a sport or game with a ball traveling at a high speed, from baseball and softball to tennis or paintball, you are at risk of experiencing blunt-force trauma to the eyes. This can result in something minor like a black eye, or it can lead to a life-changing injury like a ruptured eyeball and total blindness. The takeaway: wear the helmet and the goggles, and stay alert at all times during play — even if it’s just a for-fun match among friends.