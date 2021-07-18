Vital Signs: How to protect yourself from eye injuries this summer

Some safety precautions have become second nature; we wear seatbelts in the car, strap on helmets before riding a bike, slather on the sunscreen before hitting the beach. But too often, many of us forget to protect our eyes.
This is a problem, considering around 2.4 million eye injuries occur in the U.S. each year and, of those injured, nearly 1 million experience permanent visual impairment, according to the National Center for Health Statistics’ Health Interview Survey. Many of these injuries happen on the job or on the playing field, but the majority occur at home.
That’s why it’s so important to be aware of potential eye hazards and to take steps to protect your eyes from injury at all times, but especially during these active summer months when you’re likely spending more time outdoors. Here are some of the most common summer activities that can put you at increased risk for eye trauma and a few easy tips to protect yourself and your family.
Yard workMowing the lawn, trimming trees, pruning bushes or even digging in the dirt can increase the risk of a foreign object entering the eyes. From dust particles to sticks and rocks, these can all do some serious damage to the eyes. Your best option: wear goggles that cover the entire eye — sides, too. At the very least, put on a good-fitting pair of sunglasses before you get busy in the garden.
SwimmingIf you aren’t a fan of goggles or a swimming mask, then avoid the temptation to open your eyes under water, especially if you wear contact lenses. You may expose your eyes to chemicals, bacteria, sand or other particles, depending on the body of water. And any of these have the potential to cause injury, irritation or infection of the eye. If you experience redness or swelling of the eyes after a day at the pool or beach, be sure to rinse the eyes with cool, clean water — and, if you wear contacts, clean them thoroughly or swap them for a new pair.
Games and sportsTeam sports have safety regulations in place for a reason. But when the neighborhood gets together for Sunday softball, chances are, not everyone is going to be fully equipped with the right safety gear.
Keep in mind that any time you play a sport or game with a ball traveling at a high speed, from baseball and softball to tennis or paintball, you are at risk of experiencing blunt-force trauma to the eyes. This can result in something minor like a black eye, or it can lead to a life-changing injury like a ruptured eyeball and total blindness. The takeaway: wear the helmet and the goggles, and stay alert at all times during play — even if it’s just a for-fun match among friends.
Sun exposureThe sun’s ultraviolet, or UV, rays are not only harmful to your skin. They also can damage your eyes. You can get a painful sunburn on the cornea, the clear outer covering of the eye.
Exposure can increase your risk for cataracts, a condition that clouds the lens of the eye and affects vision. It’s also possible to get skin cancer in the delicate tissue surrounding the eye.
The best solution, of course, is to wear sunglasses. But not just any sunglasses. Be sure they have UV protection to block out all of those harmful rays. For added protection, wear a hat and sunscreen when you’re outdoors.
Dr. Nancy Vilar is a neuro-ophthalmologist at UVa Health.