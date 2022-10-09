Vital Signs: How to protect against sudden cardiac arrest

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs in about 1,000 Americans each day outside hospital settings, according to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. It happens when a patient develops an abnormal heart rhythm called ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation, both of which are caused by caused by irregular electrical activity in the heart.

These rhythms are so fast and chaotic that blood cannot circulate properly. Most patients will require a shock from a defibrillator to return to normal rhythm, and patients can die if normal rhythm is not restored quickly. This is why automated external defibrillators (AEDs) can be found in many public spaces, including airports, malls and government buildings.

Common causes and risk factors

Most patients who experience sudden cardiac arrest have other forms of heart disease. Patients with prior heart attacks or heart failure should discuss their risks with their physicians.

For patients who have previously suffered heart attacks or heart failure, the most powerful risk factor for sudden cardiac arrest is a weakened heart muscle. Imaging studies of the heart, including echocardiograms or cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), can assess this.

Less commonly, patients can have genetic disorders that put them at risk for dangerous heart rhythms. Patients with a family history of sudden cardiac arrest, particularly unexplained cardiac arrest or at a young age, should be evaluated to see if they are at increased risk.

Many patients with genetic heart rhythm disorders are at higher risk for sudden cardiac arrest during physical activity. In some cases, it is recommended to limit exercise, and patients should review recommendations with their physician.

Treatment options

Patients who have previously had heart attacks or heart failure will be prescribed medications to prevent future events and stabilize the function of their heart. Taking these medications is critically important to protecting the health of these patients.

Patients who meet certain criteria might be offered implantable defibrillators. This defibrillator is an implantable device that can detect abnormal heart rhythms and deliver a shock if needed, similarly to an external defibrillator, to return the heart to its regular rhythm.

In addition to medication and implanted defibrillators, patients repeatedly experiencing abnormal heart rhythms might need a catheter ablation procedure. During this procedure, small catheters are threaded through veins to the heart. Small burns, or ablations, can be delivered to the areas in the heart where the abnormal rhythms are being generated to prevent them from reoccurring.

How UVa Health can help

The UVa Health Heart Rhythm Center can provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment for patients at risk for sudden cardiac death. We have access to state-of-the-art technology for defibrillator implantation and catheter ablation. In addition, we have a Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic and can provide testing and counseling for families with a history of sudden cardiac arrest.

UVa Health has also partnered with local public safety agencies, rescue squads and healthcare providers to launch two apps — PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED — to get help faster to people in the greater Charlottesville area suffering from cardiac arrest. These apps enable bystanders trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, to receive immediate alerts when a cardiac event happens in a public place near them and provide the location of the nearest AEDs. To download the PulsePoint apps, visit www.pulsepoint.org/download.

For more information about sudden cardiac arrest care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-rhythm/sudden-cardiac-arrest.