 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vital Signs: How to protect against sudden cardiac arrest

  • 0

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs in about 1,000 Americans each day outside hospital settings, according to the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation. It happens when a patient develops an abnormal heart rhythm called ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation, both of which are caused by caused by irregular electrical activity in the heart.

These rhythms are so fast and chaotic that blood cannot circulate properly. Most patients will require a shock from a defibrillator to return to normal rhythm, and patients can die if normal rhythm is not restored quickly. This is why automated external defibrillators (AEDs) can be found in many public spaces, including airports, malls and government buildings.

Common causes and risk factors

Most patients who experience sudden cardiac arrest have other forms of heart disease. Patients with prior heart attacks or heart failure should discuss their risks with their physicians.

People are also reading…

For patients who have previously suffered heart attacks or heart failure, the most powerful risk factor for sudden cardiac arrest is a weakened heart muscle. Imaging studies of the heart, including echocardiograms or cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRIs), can assess this.

Less commonly, patients can have genetic disorders that put them at risk for dangerous heart rhythms. Patients with a family history of sudden cardiac arrest, particularly unexplained cardiac arrest or at a young age, should be evaluated to see if they are at increased risk.

Many patients with genetic heart rhythm disorders are at higher risk for sudden cardiac arrest during physical activity. In some cases, it is recommended to limit exercise, and patients should review recommendations with their physician.

Treatment options

Patients who have previously had heart attacks or heart failure will be prescribed medications to prevent future events and stabilize the function of their heart. Taking these medications is critically important to protecting the health of these patients.

Patients who meet certain criteria might be offered implantable defibrillators. This defibrillator is an implantable device that can detect abnormal heart rhythms and deliver a shock if needed, similarly to an external defibrillator, to return the heart to its regular rhythm.

In addition to medication and implanted defibrillators, patients repeatedly experiencing abnormal heart rhythms might need a catheter ablation procedure. During this procedure, small catheters are threaded through veins to the heart. Small burns, or ablations, can be delivered to the areas in the heart where the abnormal rhythms are being generated to prevent them from reoccurring.

How UVa Health can help

The UVa Health Heart Rhythm Center can provide comprehensive evaluation and treatment for patients at risk for sudden cardiac death. We have access to state-of-the-art technology for defibrillator implantation and catheter ablation. In addition, we have a Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic and can provide testing and counseling for families with a history of sudden cardiac arrest.

UVa Health has also partnered with local public safety agencies, rescue squads and healthcare providers to launch two apps — PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED — to get help faster to people in the greater Charlottesville area suffering from cardiac arrest. These apps enable bystanders trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, to receive immediate alerts when a cardiac event happens in a public place near them and provide the location of the nearest AEDs. To download the PulsePoint apps, visit www.pulsepoint.org/download.

For more information about sudden cardiac arrest care at UVa Health, visit uvahealth.com/services/heart-rhythm/sudden-cardiac-arrest.

Dr. Pamela Mason is a cardiologist at UVa Health who serves as director of UVa Health’s Electrophysiology Programs.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

A Phoenix abortion clinic has developed a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients at Camelback Family Planning will have an ultrasound in Phoenix, get a prescription through a telehealth appointment with a California doctor and then have it mailed to a post office in a California border town for pickup. The costs will be picked up by the Abortion Fund of Arizona.

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.

Vital Signs: Building resilience makes a world of difference in mental health

On an individual level, building resilience may look like families having conversations around feelings and asking for help in an effort to give each other the tools to identify emotions and seek support when dealing with challenging situations. These strategies can also ripple out into neighborhoods and larger communities, because individuals are only as resilient as the community around them. 

Vital Signs: Heart health challenges unique to women

There are a host of female-specific risk factors that are increasing women’s risk for cardiovascular disease, including pre-term delivery of babies, high blood pressure during pregnancy, gestational diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome, autoimmune diseases, breast cancer, premature menopause, anxiety and depression.

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a new justice on the bench, the public back in the courtroom and a spirited debate in a case that pits environmental protections against property rights. The new member of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time joining the lively give-and-take, asking questions throughout nearly two hours of arguments in the dispute over the nation’s main anti-water pollution law, the Clean Water Act. Jackson, appointed by President Joe Biden, seemed to be generally aligned with the court’s other two liberal justices in favor of Justice Department arguments to preserve the authority of the federal government to regulate wetlands under the Clean Water Act against a business-backed challenge.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert