Vital Signs: Homelessness poses significant challenges to maintaining health

Additionally, mental health and homelessness also are connected. The National Coalition for the Homeless states that 26% of homeless individuals are living with a serious mental health illness. Unfortunately, for many individuals, their mental health illness makes it difficult to work consistently and or complete necessary daily tasks to sustain stable housing. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also estimates that 38% of individuals are dependent on alcohol and 26% are abusing other drugs. Many also indicate that their substance abuse caused their homelessness and that being homeless increased their drug and alcohol addictions. However, for many individuals, survival is more important than treatment. Finding bathrooms and showers, as well as healthy foods, are bigger concerns.

For this reason, accessing healthy foods is a challenge. Many tend to eat highly processed foods, since they do not have access to a cooking area or transportation to the grocery store. Even though there are soup kitchens available, this might not be ideal for individuals with food allergies, diabetes or high blood pressure, or for those who need modified meal plans, such as low-salt and low-fat diets. Proper nutrition is essential to combat mental and physical issues and issues such as a weakened immune system, vitamin deficiencies, organ failure and the ability to heal cuts, scratches, cracked lips and other injuries.