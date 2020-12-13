Vital Signs: Homelessness poses significant challenges to maintaining health

Did you know that approximately 5,783 individuals are experiencing homelessness in Virginia? Homelessness is a significant issue that not only affects larger cities in Virginia, but also affects our local communities. It is estimated that 165 individuals in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties are homeless.
Homelessness exists when an individual does not have permanent housing that is safe, affordable and appropriate to live. Oftentimes, individuals and families live in overcrowded living situations, motels, shelters and even tents. When an individual is homeless, it can lead to various health concerns. Some of these issues include an increased risk of chronic health conditions, mental health, substance abuse, hunger, and nutritional issues. Let's take a closer look at the connection between homelessness, housing and health.
Housing and health are connected, as housing is a social determinant of health. Essentially, homelessness can exacerbate existing issues, or it can create new ones. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), homelessness can increase the risk of chronic issues such as asthma, diabetes, high blood pressure, tuberculosis and heart disease and are found three to six times more in a homeless individual than in the general population.
Exposure to the elements while sleeping on the ground or under bridges and limited access to medical care and medications are also responsible for a large range of problems. Dr. David Maness and Dr. Muneeza Kahn both state that the health of a homeless individual significantly shortens his or her life. They estimate that the average lifespan of a homeless person is between 42 and 52 years of age, which is approximately 25 years less than the general population.
Additionally, mental health and homelessness also are connected. The National Coalition for the Homeless states that 26% of homeless individuals are living with a serious mental health illness. Unfortunately, for many individuals, their mental health illness makes it difficult to work consistently and or complete necessary daily tasks to sustain stable housing. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also estimates that 38% of individuals are dependent on alcohol and 26% are abusing other drugs. Many also indicate that their substance abuse caused their homelessness and that being homeless increased their drug and alcohol addictions. However, for many individuals, survival is more important than treatment. Finding bathrooms and showers, as well as healthy foods, are bigger concerns.
For this reason, accessing healthy foods is a challenge. Many tend to eat highly processed foods, since they do not have access to a cooking area or transportation to the grocery store. Even though there are soup kitchens available, this might not be ideal for individuals with food allergies, diabetes or high blood pressure, or for those who need modified meal plans, such as low-salt and low-fat diets. Proper nutrition is essential to combat mental and physical issues and issues such as a weakened immune system, vitamin deficiencies, organ failure and the ability to heal cuts, scratches, cracked lips and other injuries.
While the effects of homelessness on health are severe, the reality is that anyone is at risk for homelessness. Many individuals are living on the edge having to make difficult choices everyday between paying rent, going to the doctor or buying basic necessities such as food. Thankfully, the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless (TJACH) is doing an amazing job with coordinating with local programs to help individuals in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties. TJACH aims to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurring. If you would like to know more about TJACH, contact Anthony Haro, executive director of TJACH, at Anthony@tjach.org.
