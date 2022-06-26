Vital Signs: HIV testing is easier than before, and easy to obtain

Since the 1980s, we have endured an epidemic that has claimed millions of lives worldwide. HIV, or the human immunodeficiency virus, is an infection that attacks a person’s immune system, weakening it to the point it is unable to protect the body from outside illnesses.

The virus, once incorrectly thought to target only gay and bisexual men, has continued to infect people of all walks of life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that by the end of 2019, about 1,189,700 Americans were living with HIV, a number that has continued to rise.

HIV can be hard to recognize because not everyone infected will show signs or symptoms. As a result, the virus can be transmitted from person to person without being detected.

The only way to know for sure if someone is living with HIV is to be tested. That is why routine testing is one of the best tools in preventing the spread of HIV. Unfortunately, the stigma and fear of HIV testing prevents many from being tested. According to a CDC statistic, about 1 in 5 people are unaware of their HIV status. The good news is that HIV testing is easier and more accessible now than ever before.

Testing is simple, easy and available in a number of ways at the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD). For those who prefer conventional testing by blood draw, BRHD hosts a Test N Go every first and third Wednesday of each month. Here, individuals receive free tests for a number of sexually transmitted infections like HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

If someone prefers not to wait the few days for those results to come back, BRHD also offers a number of faster options. Rapid HIV testing is available by appointment. This technique, which requires only a small finger stick, will provide accurate results in just 60 seconds.

If coming into the office is not an option, BRHD also offers in-home rapid HIV test kits at no cost. These test kits, which take just 20 minutes to provide results in the comfort of one’s own home, require no blood and instead us an oral swab.

In addition to routine testing, condoms and PrEP are available at BRHD and important tools in preventing the spread of HIV.

One of the newest tools in preventing the spread of HIV is Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill taken one time each day that helps prevent people from contracting HIV when exposed to the virus. This medication is extremely effective when taken correctly and is widely available from any prescriber, including BRHD. Condoms, another effective tool in preventing the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, are also available for free at local health departments throughout the district.

While we still do not have a cure for HIV infections, continued research and scientific advances have given us a number incredible tools to stop the spread of HIV. Through routine testing, stigma decreases and early detection and treatment increases. Testing is easier, faster, and more widely available than ever before. In addition to testing, old and new methods of risk reduction, such as condoms and PrEP, continue to help us prevent the spread of HIV. The Blue Ridge Health District offers assistance with all of these methods of prevention and is just a visit or phone call away.

Norman Dorise is community testing coordinator for Blue Ridge Health District.