Vital Signs: Heart health challenges unique to women

Women are more likely to die from heart disease than men, and heart disease contributes to about 40% of deaths among U.S. women. Altogether, 60 million women live with cardiovascular disease in the U.S. While recent studies have documented declines in rates of death from cardiovascular disease for women, those reductions lag when compared with those of men.

There is growing evidence of gender differences in risk factors, heart structure and clinical symptoms of heart disease. For example, we know women have smaller coronary arteries compared to men. Certain heart conditions are unique to women or seen more often in women, such as spontaneous coronary artery dissection (a tear in the wall of artery) and coronary microvascular dysfunction (disease of the smaller arteries that branch off the main coronary arteries).

There are a host of female-specific risk factors that are increasing women’s risk for cardiovascular disease, including pre-term delivery of babies, high blood pressure during pregnancy, gestational diabetes, polycystic ovarian syndrome, autoimmune diseases, breast cancer, premature menopause, anxiety and depression.

How risk factors, symptoms vary Certain traditional risk factors, including diabetes and smoking, may also present a greater cardiovascular risk in women than men. In an analysis of more than 850,000 people, the relative risk for cardiovascular disease was 44% greater in women with diabetes than in similarly affected men. The same study found that women who smoke had a 25% increased risk for coronary artery disease compared with men who smoke.

There is clear evidence that after a heart attack, we treat women less effectively than men. Women are less likely to get optimal medical care with aspirin and beta-blockers than men, and women are also less likely to be offered and receive surgical procedures to treat their heart attacks within an acceptable time.

Awareness about cardiovascular disease in women is another critical issue. Women are less likely to recognize common warning signs of heart disease, and this may lead them to delay seeking treatment.

Research has shown that chest pain is the most common symptom of coronary artery disease in both men and women, but most women experience symptoms such as shortness of breath or unusual fatigue associated with emotional stress for weeks or even months before an acute cardiac event such as a heart attack. Healthcare providers must be careful when we evaluate women and obtain a detailed history, including traditional and non-traditional risk factors.

How UVa Health can helpDespite significant improvements over the past decades in cardiovascular death rates, particularly in men, cardiovascular disease in women is frequently under-diagnosed and under-treated. The development of centers dedicated to the care of women with cardiovascular disease can not only improve care, but help healthcare providers improve heart-health outcomes in women by facilitating large-scale studies to better understand the unique features of heart disease in women.

The Women’s Heart Health Program at UVa Health is a rapidly growing initiative to increase awareness in the community, improve education for women and healthcare providers, expand research and reduce social barriers to cardiovascular care for women throughout their lifespan.

Our vision is to create a collaboration among the many healthcare providers that care for women across their lives, ranging from pregnancy care to midlife health, menopause and geriatric care. Our program aims for a personalized, integrated model utilizing existing guidelines for best practices along with a multidisciplinary approach that brings together experts in diseases unique to women or seen more often in women.

For more information, visit heart.uvahealth.com.