Vital Signs: Get prepared before hip and knee replacements

You probably know someone who has had hip or knee replacement surgery. Or maybe you’ve already had one yourself. The number of joint replacement surgeries is rising steadily for Generation X members and Baby Boomers. When joint pain causes difficulty keeping up with your active lifestyle, surgical replacement can offer relief. In order to have an optimal outcome, it is crucial to prepare yourself with knowledge about what to expect before, during and after your surgery.

Once you decide to have a hip or knee replacement, who will help you through it? Choose a coach who can participate with you in pre-op education, provide support during exercise and keep you focused on healing.

Your coach can be one person or several people, such as family members, church members, neighbors or friends. There will be many healthcare workers involved with your surgery. Preoperatively, your orthopedic team will include your surgeon, clinic staff and the surgery coordinator. In the hospital setting, your team will consist of the orthopedic patient navigator, registered nurses (RNs), physical therapists (PTs), occupational therapists (OTs), and nursing care partners (NCPs). You may also have a physician assistant (PA), a nurse practitioner (NP) or a hospitalist. Postoperatively, your team will continue to include your surgeon and coach, as well as your home health agency nurses and physical therapists and the support of your family and friends.

You should review preoperative educational materials, such as a joint replacement guidebook or video provided by your surgeon. These materials will include information about how to prepare your home for return, general diet considerations, understanding anesthesia, pre-and postoperative exercises, medications for pain and blood clot prevention, what to bring to the hospital, how to recognize and prevent potential complications and infection, and other frequently asked questions.

Many patients will need preoperative evaluation by their primary care provider (PCP), cardiologist, or even their dentist. Your surgeon will make recommendations about which appointments you should have before your operation. Certain health complications can cause a surgery to be postponed — for example, a dental infection, high blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, poor circulation, or recent positive COVID diagnosis.

It is important to be as healthy as possible before having joint replacement surgery. Try “low- to no-impact” exercises, such as using an elliptical machine or a stationary bike with minimal resistance to stay active. Don’t forget to strengthen your upper extremities, which will make it easier to use a walker after surgery. You should eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet.

Being overweight will place more stress on your new joint, so if you are able, participate in a weight loss program before surgery. If you smoke or vape, cut down on the number of cigarettes per day or quit. Inhaled carcinogens affect blood circulation, delay healing, slow recovery and increase the risk of infection.

Last but not least, contact your insurance company. Checking on coverage beforehand can eliminate billing surprises.

Find out if preauthorization is required. Make sure your surgeon is in network. Learn about co-pays, deductibles, coinsurance, and out-of-pocket maximums. Some insurances cover rehab at a skilled nursing facility, some cover home health care, and some plans do not cover either. Look into whether you have a prescription drug plan that will cover your postop medications. Doing this in advance will help you to avoid a hassle after surgery.

Be proactive and be prepared. Think about it as “short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Tiffany Townsend is orthopedic patient navigator for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

