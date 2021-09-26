Vital Signs: Flu vaccine is particularly important during time of COVID-19

While the impact of seasonal influenza (flu) varies each year, flu virus claims the lives of thousands nationwide. The CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9,000 and 45,000,000 illnesses, between 140,000 and 810,000 hospitalizations, and between 12,000 and 60,000 deaths annually since 2010.
Last year had historically low levels of flu activity, likely due to measures for preventing COVID-19, such as social distancing, school closures, mask wearing, and reduced travel. It is anticipated that for this flu season, the number of cases of flu may exceed our prior historical levels due to the lifting of social distancing measures.
Seasonal influenza is caused by infection with either type A or B influenza, though both types have multiple strains. The flu vaccine is designed to protect the recipient from the anticipated most dominant form of flu, which varies each season, but it can also offer protection from other strains. The flu vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the spread of flu among vulnerable populations.
Symptoms
The symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 can be easily mistaken for one another, so it is imperative to remain in contact with your doctor throughout flu season.
There can be some overlap in symptoms between COVID-19 and flu, but influenza symptoms are typically fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. Less common symptoms of flu are nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The key difference between COVID-19 and influenza is that flu symptoms usually come on abruptly, whereas people with COVID-19 typically take longer to show symptoms.
Treatment
Treatment of influenza involves supportive care and antiviral therapy when necessary. Supportive care includes maintaining adequate hydration, reducing fever with acetaminophen or ibuprofen, and using cough suppressants or decongestants as needed to treat symptoms.
Antiviral medication can be used for most cases of influenza, but is especially effective for those at increased risk for influenza complications. However, this form of treatment should be started within 48 hours after the onset of illness. Studies have shown that if started early, antiviral treatment can reduce the duration of illness and reduce the incidence of life-threatening complications. Antiviral medication is also indicated for the prevention of influenza in high-risk individuals who have been exposed to the influenza virus.
Prevention
The implementation of preventative practices for both influenza and COVID-19 are particularly important in our current healthcare crisis. The combination of COVID and influenza hospital cases may impact the healthcare system’s ability to provide proper care.
Recommendations for influenza prevention include avoiding close contact with people who are sick and limiting contact with others if you have symptoms. It is important to cover your coughs and sneezes, as well as to wash hands frequently and sanitize. The CDC recommends that people infected with flu stay home at least 24 hours after the fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
Annual vaccination against influenza A and B viruses is recommended for everyone older than 6 months (unless allergic to the vaccine components.) It is prudent to receive your vaccine by late October, because flu is the most active from October through May. Vaccination should be postponed for persons with COVID-19 infection until symptoms have resolved, but flu vaccines may be given simultaneously with COVID-19 vaccines for those who are healthy.
It is estimated that the influenza vaccine, on average, is between 40% to 60% effective in preventing influenza and reduces the risk of serious complications and death associated with flu. This year, the flu vaccine is designed to protect against two influenza A and two influenza B viruses. Either injection or nasal vaccination is available, and both are equally effective.
The effectiveness of the seasonal influenza vaccine in preventing illness depends on several factors, such as the match between vaccines, dominant strains, and the recipient’s immune response. Because of the concerns about COVID-19, should flu vaccine recipients develop fever after vaccination, they should stay home until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications.
The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened a new awareness of the spread of respiratory viruses. Influenza, though not as deadly as COVID, can still claim the lives of thousands each year. By vaccinating and implementing measures such as sanitization and distancing from those who are sick, we can reduce the incidence of respiratory illnesses in our communities. Each of us has a duty to follow the guidelines from the CDC to protect the most vulnerable and reduce the lives lost to respiratory diseases.
Dr. Kevin Mccarthy is with Sentara Blue Ridge Internal Medicine.