Vital Signs: Flu vaccine is particularly important during time of COVID-19

Annual vaccination against influenza A and B viruses is recommended for everyone older than 6 months (unless allergic to the vaccine components.) It is prudent to receive your vaccine by late October, because flu is the most active from October through May. Vaccination should be postponed for persons with COVID-19 infection until symptoms have resolved, but flu vaccines may be given simultaneously with COVID-19 vaccines for those who are healthy.

It is estimated that the influenza vaccine, on average, is between 40% to 60% effective in preventing influenza and reduces the risk of serious complications and death associated with flu. This year, the flu vaccine is designed to protect against two influenza A and two influenza B viruses. Either injection or nasal vaccination is available, and both are equally effective.

The effectiveness of the seasonal influenza vaccine in preventing illness depends on several factors, such as the match between vaccines, dominant strains, and the recipient’s immune response. Because of the concerns about COVID-19, should flu vaccine recipients develop fever after vaccination, they should stay home until they have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications.

The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened a new awareness of the spread of respiratory viruses. Influenza, though not as deadly as COVID, can still claim the lives of thousands each year. By vaccinating and implementing measures such as sanitization and distancing from those who are sick, we can reduce the incidence of respiratory illnesses in our communities. Each of us has a duty to follow the guidelines from the CDC to protect the most vulnerable and reduce the lives lost to respiratory diseases.

Dr. Kevin Mccarthy is with Sentara Blue Ridge Internal Medicine.