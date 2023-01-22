 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital Signs: Family Treatment Court helps families achieve safety, stability

Danny (name changed for privacy reasons) is the father of one child, and he was 15 years old when he became addicted to drugs. Over the past 20 years, he used multiple drugs and developed a substance use disorder.

At this point, Social Services recommended that Danny participate in Family Treatment Court (FTC), a voluntary program for men and women who are struggling with substance use issues that ultimately affect their ability to provide safety and stability for their children. FTC is a community partnership among the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, Albemarle and Charlottesville Departments of Social Services, Region Ten Community Services Board and Piedmont CASA.

Danny agreed to engage in FTC, which meant regular court appearances, case management meetings and routine drug screenings, as well as individual and group therapy. He also had to maintain consistent attendance at community-based support groups like Narcotics Anonymous or Alcoholics Anonymous. FTC participants receive incentives such as praise from the judge, applause or gift cards, and sanctions for a positive drug test or missed appointment might include attending daily community groups or writing an essay.

FTC is different from Drug Treatment Court in that it is not mandated and does not utilize jail as a possible sanction. The program generally takes a year or more to complete, and it is designed to provide more support while a participant is in the initial phases of recovery. As the participant progresses through the program, the requirements are gradually decreased as the person becomes more autonomous and self-sufficient.

Danny said that he had a great experience. FTC allowed him to get clean and sober and maintain his sobriety. He expressed that the treatment, case management and services were wonderful. He maintains relationships with the professionals he’s worked with and he continues to receive services and encouragement from members of the FTC multidisciplinary team. He was pleased when the services he receives through the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) helped him get a pay raise at his job.

Family Treatment Court is one of several specialty dockets throughout the state of Virginia that is providing a level of support for people like Danny that would otherwise not be available in the outpatient setting. There are only a small number of Family Treatment Courts across Virginia, as the majority approved by the Virginia Supreme Court are Adult Drug Treatment Court, Juvenile Drug Court, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Drug Court, and Veterans Court. There are also Behavioral Health Courts, which is a relatively new docket in the Charlottesville community that serves members of the prison population with serious mental illness diagnoses.

Those who complete drug court programs often have achieved stability for their families, maintained recovery and reintegrated into the community. After a little more than a year in FTC, Danny graduated from the program this summer and is now happily living on his own with his child. He is grateful for his participation in Family Treatment Court and the opportunities it has provided to get back on his feet.

Leslie Pryor is Family Treatment Court coordinator at Region Ten Community Services Board.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

