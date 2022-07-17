 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vital Signs: Familiarize yourself with latest safe-sleep guidelines for babies

It is an unfortunate reality that babies still die suddenly and unexpectedly. What is commonly known as sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, has not gone away.

Over the past 20 years, the decline in these deaths has plateaued — there are still an estimated 3,500 per year in the United States. That is why I welcomed the opportunity to work with one of my UVa Health colleagues, Dr. Fern Hauck, and experts from across the country on updated safe-sleep guidelines published last month by the American Academy of Pediatrics. We hope that these guidelines will bring a new awareness to parents about what is safest for their sleeping babies. Here are some of the key takeaways from these updated guidelines.

Babies should sleep on their backs on a firm surface in a safety-approved crib, bassinet or portable crib, with nothing in that space except for the baby. Couches, sofas and stuffed armchairs should be avoided, as they are probably the most dangerous place to place your baby. Parents should know that just because a product is marketed to be used with infants doesn’t mean that it’s safe.

Look at each product carefully. If it doesn’t follow the safe-sleep guidelines, you shouldn’t buy it. If it has soft or padded sides, that doesn’t follow the guidelines, so don’t buy it. If the surface gives when you press on it, that’s not a firm surface, so don’t buy it.

Inclined surfaces, including car seats, strollers and infant carriers, should be avoided for routine sleeping. This recommendation especially applies to infants younger than 4 months.

Weighted swaddles and blankets, along with weighted objects within swaddles, are unsafe and should not be used. Because your baby’s ribcage is still largely cartilage and not bone, the weight in the swaddle or blanket could compress the ribcage and make it harder for your baby to breathe.

Swaddling has not been shown to reduce the risk of SIDS. If you choose to swaddle, your baby should always be placed on his or her back. You should stop swaddling once your baby begins trying to roll over, which typically happens at age 3 or 4 months or earlier.

Using home monitors is OK, but there is no proof that these devices will prevent SIDS. If you use these monitors, you should still follow all the safe-sleep guidelines.

“Tummy time” is important to help babies develop, but it should only occur while babies are awake. Start tummy time as soon as your baby comes home from the hospital, and build up to 15 to 30 minutes per day by the time that your baby is 7 weeks old. Babies should never be left to sleep on their stomachs.

There are several other proactive steps parents can take to reduce their babies' risk of SIDS. It’s recommended that mothers breastfeed as much and for as long as possible. You should also keep your baby’s environment smoke-free, avoid using drugs and alcohol and should not expose your baby to drugs or alcohol. Parents should sleep in the same room as your babies, but not in the same beds.

Parents sometimes hesitate to follow safe-sleep guidelines because their babies will wake up more frequently when they are on their backs or in their own cribs — but know that it’s normal for babies to wake up often. Babies must wake up every two to three hours to feed. Babies ultimately die of SIDS when they don’t or can’t wake up easily to get themselves out of a situation in which they’re not getting enough oxygen. This is one important reason why babies on their back are less likely to die — they wake up more frequently, and this is protective.

More information about the updated guidelines can be found on the American Academy of Pediatrics website.

UVa Children’s Dr. Rachel Moon is the lead author of the new safe-sleep guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Vital Signs

This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Blue Ridge Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.

