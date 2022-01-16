Vital Signs: Exploring the mysteries of REM sleep and dreaming

Sleep is something that we know we need, but something that we may struggle to get. We know that it is good for our health and well-being, and that we do poorly without it. But what about those strange dreams we have from time to time? What could possibly be the purpose of those?

Our sleep tracking devices and smart gadgets have shown us the different phases of sleep, usually categorized as light and deep sleep. Sleep studies, which provide brain wave data, show us in greater detail that sleep is highly organized, with discrete stages featuring distinct characteristics.

Non-REM (NREM) sleep is divided into three stages. Stages 1 and 2 represent “light sleep” and are the progressive transition from wakefulness into deeper sleep. Stage 3, or “deep sleep,” features high-voltage activity and is thought to have functions related to memory and learning. On the other hand, REM sleep has very distinct features seen on sleep studies, with the subjects’ eyes darting back and forth with fast brain waves. It almost appears as if the subject is awake, hence its initial nickname, “paradoxical sleep.”

Nathaniel Kleitman, the father of modern sleep research, discovered REM sleep by accident in 1951, allowing for more structured research. William Dement, a pioneer in clinical sleep medicine, connected the process of dreaming to the occurrence of REM sleep in 1957. I was surprised to learn that dreaming actually occurs during all phases of sleep; however, about 80% of dreams occur during REM sleep. These dreams are often recalled as having more vivid, complex and emotionally charged content when compared to dreams occurring during NREM (non-REM) sleep.

REM sleep first occurs 60 to 90 minutes after falling asleep. REM cycles occur four to six times per night and get progressively longer as the night progresses. The longest block, which occurs in the morning before we awaken, can last approximately one hour. In total, we spend about a quarter of the night in REM sleep. Sleep researchers have found that extensive physiological changes occur in the body during REM sleep, including accelerated respiration and heart rate, elevated blood pressure, and lack of body thermoregulation.

During REM sleep, our brainwaves appear similar to those during the awake state, suggesting that something purposeful is going on. Sigmund Freud called dreams “the royal road to the unconscious” and felt that they represented repressed feelings from the unconscious mind. Although we now have a better neurophysiological understanding of the sleep cycle, the neurobiological significance of dreaming is still a mystery. Some leading theories propose that REM sleep has important functions in preparing for waking, emotional regulation, and memory processing.

Much of what sleep scientists know about sleep is based on animal studies. Sleep studies on dolphins revealed that they do not experience REM sleep, but instead exhibit unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. They can sleep while swimming, with one hemisphere of their brain asleep and the other alert. Biologists think that this may be a way for dolphins to stay alert, avoid predators and keep from drowning all at the same time. Seals, which divide their time between land and sea, also offer an interesting case about the evolution of REM sleep. While in the water, the seal sleeps like a dolphin, with half its brain asleep and the other half awake. When on land, however, the seal switches between NREM and REM sleep, much like a human does. Researchers propose that active REM sleep may serve to generate heat to warm the brain while on land.

Overall, the field of sleep research has made some progress in uncovering the different functions of sleep. In addition to recuperation and energy conservation, sleep has a vital role in memory and the processing of emotions and is also a major influence on our personalities and behaviors. If being awake is “the main event,” sleep seems to have evolved as a way to optimize daytime functioning.

Whether you dream to live out your Freudian subconscious fantasies, coast through life with your brain half-asleep like the dreamless dolphin, or are just trying to make sense of memories collected over your lifetime; we all have evolved to use sleep for our own needs. The practical answer for why we dream, however, remains one of life’s great mysteries.

Dr. Dulip Ratnasoma is with Sleep Medicine at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.