Vital Signs: Encouraging news from the frontlines against lung cancer

As a thoracic (chest) surgeon, I’m part of the team at UVa Cancer Center that provides care for people diagnosed with lung cancer. Lung cancer is a difficult disease to face. But I’ve seen an encouraging trend over the past decade: Thanks to screening, more of my patients are diagnosed with lung cancer at an early stage.
This means their cancer has not spread to the lymph nodes (glands that are part of the immune system) or other parts of the body, like bone or the brain. Once we surgically remove the cancer from the lung, these patients have a 90% survival rate. We measure survival based on five years, but these patients can often enjoy many more years of life.
Lung cancer surgery is a big surgery. But it can often be done as a minimally invasive procedure. This means we need to make only very small cuts. We also try to preserve as much healthy lung tissue as possible. Most people don’t notice a big change in lung function, even if we need to remove up to 20% of the lung.
After minimally invasive lung cancer surgery, most patients leave the hospital in a few days and are back to normal activity in about four weeks.
Get help to quit smokingI encourage all my lung cancer patients to quit smoking, as this means:
Their cancer treatments will work better
They’ll heal faster
Have a longer life expectancy
Another reason to quit is that we now know that smokers who get COVID-19 are more likely than non-smokers to require a ventilator and to die. (Learn more at uvahealth.com/quit.)
After a lung cancer diagnosis, some of my patients quit cold turkey. But research shows us that people are more likely to quit for good when they get help. We recommend the free resource Quit Now Virginia. This gives someone personalized coaching, a helpline, and nicotine replacement therapies.
Lung cancer grows silentlyLung cancer screening is important because you can’t feel the cancer growing. Symptoms (like pain, fatigue or cough) occur after the lung cancer has spread to the chest wall, bones or brain. At this point, treatment becomes more difficult and long-term survival is less likely.
Still, patients with later-stage cancers are living longer now that there are immunotherapy and targeted treatments. Immunotherapy medicines help a person’s own immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells more effectively. These drugs generally target specific genetic mutations in certain types of lung cancer, so not everyone is a candidate.
Who qualifies for a lung cancer screening?We offer screening to those who have a high risk for lung cancer. More people now qualify because the age limit and smoking years were recently lowered. Based on guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, people qualify for a yearly lung cancer screen if they:
Are between 50 and 80 years old
Smoked at least 1 pack a day for 20 years
Still smoke or quit tobacco within the past 15 years
Don’t have any symptoms, like unexplained cough, shortness of breath and unexplained weight loss
Talk with your doctor to see if screening is right for you.
A lung cancer screening is often covered by insurance. It involves lying flat on your back for a noninvasive, 10-minute CT (computed tomography) imaging scan of the chest. As a low-dose CT scan, the screening exposes a person to the same amount of radiation as we get annually from the sun and earth. Compared to a chest X-ray, a low-dose CT scan of the chest has been shown to lower the risk of dying from lung cancer by as much as 20%.
To learn more about screening and treatments available for lung cancer, visit uvahealth.com.
Dr. Philip Carrott is a thoracic surgeon and the surgical director of the lung transplant program at UVa.