Vital Signs: Encouraging news from the frontlines against lung cancer

As a thoracic (chest) surgeon, I’m part of the team at UVa Cancer Center that provides care for people diagnosed with lung cancer. Lung cancer is a difficult disease to face. But I’ve seen an encouraging trend over the past decade: Thanks to screening, more of my patients are diagnosed with lung cancer at an early stage.

This means their cancer has not spread to the lymph nodes (glands that are part of the immune system) or other parts of the body, like bone or the brain. Once we surgically remove the cancer from the lung, these patients have a 90% survival rate. We measure survival based on five years, but these patients can often enjoy many more years of life.

Lung cancer surgery is a big surgery. But it can often be done as a minimally invasive procedure. This means we need to make only very small cuts. We also try to preserve as much healthy lung tissue as possible. Most people don’t notice a big change in lung function, even if we need to remove up to 20% of the lung.

After minimally invasive lung cancer surgery, most patients leave the hospital in a few days and are back to normal activity in about four weeks.

Get help to quit smokingI encourage all my lung cancer patients to quit smoking, as this means: