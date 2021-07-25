Vital Signs: Educators urged to seek COVID-19 vaccination

Public schools serve students from myriad backgrounds. All are welcomed into our buildings and given the opportunity to obtain knowledge and life skills that, hopefully, will serve them in adulthood. Teachers and staff work alongside school personnel to meet the needs of each student.
The safety of everyone in our buildings has always been a top priority, and in the wake of a global pandemic, this is no exception. The most important step to take in order to maintain this objective is vaccination.
COVID-19 is a living, breathing, ever-evolving reality. Society has lived in fear of COVID for 36 months. The staggering rapidity of its spread, as well as the impact on our daily lives, made processing its existence difficult and overwhelming. It is natural that individuals would take time to assess their feelings and weigh options regarding the next step to securing the safety of our communities.
The hesitancy to be vaccinated appears overwhelmingly unique to the new virus. Trust seems to be at the heart of the opposition toward the COVID-19 vaccine. Many have raised valid concerns over the vaccine: it was developed quickly, we do not fully understand the virus, the vaccine could potentially cause health issues in the future. In addition, individuals feel it is their responsibility and right to decide whether or not to participate in vaccination.
While these concerns are valid and responsible, so is the CDC’s research, which closely follows the number of people vaccinated and the side effects they experience. The CDC remains firm that vaccines are safe and concedes that while no vaccine is 100% effective, vaccination can prevent the spread of a virus and mitigate symptoms of breakthrough cases.
The vaccine, though developed quickly, went through clinical trials. and since being administered, has been effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, vaccines are not a new concept. The science, discovered in 1796, is trusty, tried and true. In 1982, the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated as a result of Edward Jenner’s medical breakthrough, the smallpox vaccine.
While COVID-19 is a new virus, vaccinations have been an endorsed reality since the 1800s. In fact, the process for studying new viruses and eradicating them with vaccinations has only improved alongside our equipment and technology.
The desire to have a guarantee that nothing adverse will happen after vaccination is a human response to something unprecedented and unpredictable like the COVID-19 virus. The fact remains, however, that to opt out of vaccination is to exact control over our own lives without much thought to the consequences to the larger population. It would maintain an individual’s control of their body and choice, but will adversely affect the operation of public schools, as well as the fostering of an interdependent community.
To be an educator is to connect with individuals, to teach and learn alongside our pupils and colleagues, and to build a community of trust and forward momentum. It would be irresponsible to call us back to the buildings without ensuring that we will not experience undue risk.
No guarantee exists that nothing will ever happen to the vaccinated population. However, I believe it is a civic responsibility of all, but especially of those of us in education, to be vaccinated. To refuse vaccination is to put ourselves and others at a greater risk of infection.
I am an educator and a believer in progress. I also have a desire to live and experience life. Part of that experience is being with my students and my colleagues in the school building. I urge my fellow educators and school personnel to have faith in our technology and medical personnel and to consider doing their part to ensure the safety and operation of our public school system by willingly getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
Tilde Havish is a public school educator. Her column was submitted by the Blue Ridge Health District.