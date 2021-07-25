Vital Signs: Educators urged to seek COVID-19 vaccination

Public schools serve students from myriad backgrounds. All are welcomed into our buildings and given the opportunity to obtain knowledge and life skills that, hopefully, will serve them in adulthood. Teachers and staff work alongside school personnel to meet the needs of each student.

The safety of everyone in our buildings has always been a top priority, and in the wake of a global pandemic, this is no exception. The most important step to take in order to maintain this objective is vaccination.

COVID-19 is a living, breathing, ever-evolving reality. Society has lived in fear of COVID for 36 months. The staggering rapidity of its spread, as well as the impact on our daily lives, made processing its existence difficult and overwhelming. It is natural that individuals would take time to assess their feelings and weigh options regarding the next step to securing the safety of our communities.

The hesitancy to be vaccinated appears overwhelmingly unique to the new virus. Trust seems to be at the heart of the opposition toward the COVID-19 vaccine. Many have raised valid concerns over the vaccine: it was developed quickly, we do not fully understand the virus, the vaccine could potentially cause health issues in the future. In addition, individuals feel it is their responsibility and right to decide whether or not to participate in vaccination.