Vital Signs: Early detection, smoking cessation boost fight against lung cancer

Our robust screening program at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital diagnosed more lung cancers last year at Stage I or II (early, before symptoms) than at any other stage. Early diagnosis can mean avoiding chemotherapy and radiation. LDCT screening may be the easiest medical test you’ve ever had — just lie down and hold your breath for a few seconds. No tubes, IVs or fasting needed.

As medical science advances the detection and treatment of lung cancer and other lung diseases, we’re also seeing a shift in how we view people who have tobacco addictions. Tobacco companies and advertisers have been aware of the harmful, addictive properties of nicotine for decades but pushed their products relentlessly. Tobacco use is not confined to one group of people or type of person. When I started hospital nursing decades ago, there were ashtrays, always full, in patient rooms, on doctor and nurses’ desks. Unthinkable now. It is important for us all to understand that tobacco addiction is not a person’s “fault.” Confrontational, paternalistic attitudes towards people who smoke do little to encourage stopping. Guilt and shame reinforce stigma and promote less than honest communication about tobacco use. It’s more useful and effective to explore challenges and motivations for possible change.