Vital Signs: Early detection, smoking cessation boost fight against lung cancer

Approximately 132,000 people will die from lung cancer this year in the United States, and about 80% to 90% of the deaths are linked to cigarette smoking (CDC, 2021.) For every person who dies from a smoking-related disease, 30 others will deal with cancer of the mouth or throat, emphysema, COPD, heart problems and other non-cancer illnesses as a result of tobacco use. ("The Health Consequences Causally Linked to Smoking, United States, 1900-2012" (CDC), 2015).
Have you heard that tobacco kills? Of course you have; it’s not news. Yet its use continues, especially here in Virginia, known to be part of the “tobacco belt.” Many who use tobacco started smoking at 14 or younger. Tobacco use at younger ages increases risk of addiction, often leading to a lifetime of smoking. Further, the terrible consequences of smoking are not immediate, but they do catch up with a person eventually. According to the CDC, cigarette smoking is the No. 1 risk factor for lung cancer.
What action can you take if you are at risk for lung cancer?
As with any disease, and especially cancer, early detection saves lives. Low-dose CT lung screening (LDCT) can detect lung cancer at its earliest stages, when cure is possible and can improve cancer survival rate. If you are a person who smokes or has a history of smoking, ask your practitioner about LDCT. Adding this test to your yearly exams is just like other yearly screenings — like blood tests, mammograms or blood pressure checks. If you qualify, this screening is free.
Our robust screening program at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital diagnosed more lung cancers last year at Stage I or II (early, before symptoms) than at any other stage. Early diagnosis can mean avoiding chemotherapy and radiation. LDCT screening may be the easiest medical test you’ve ever had — just lie down and hold your breath for a few seconds. No tubes, IVs or fasting needed.
As medical science advances the detection and treatment of lung cancer and other lung diseases, we’re also seeing a shift in how we view people who have tobacco addictions. Tobacco companies and advertisers have been aware of the harmful, addictive properties of nicotine for decades but pushed their products relentlessly. Tobacco use is not confined to one group of people or type of person. When I started hospital nursing decades ago, there were ashtrays, always full, in patient rooms, on doctor and nurses’ desks. Unthinkable now. It is important for us all to understand that tobacco addiction is not a person’s “fault.” Confrontational, paternalistic attitudes towards people who smoke do little to encourage stopping. Guilt and shame reinforce stigma and promote less than honest communication about tobacco use. It’s more useful and effective to explore challenges and motivations for possible change.
Does your doctor ask you about tobacco use? Do you answer honestly? Use your medical visit to partner with your doctor, discuss your habit and ask for help if you’re ready to quit.
It may help to prepare to quit by asking yourself some questions and answering non-judgmentally. What don’t you like about smoking? What do you like about smoking? Can any non-harmful habit replace that? How would your life change if you didn’t use tobacco? Can you decrease the amount of cigarettes you smoke? What situations trigger the urge to smoke?
Stop and notice your thoughts and feelings before you light a cigarette. If you’ve quit before, don’t view relapse as a failure. Maybe you went a little longer without a cigarette each time. If you slip and have a cigarette, don’t assume that soon you’ll be using cigarettes heavily. If you get the urge to smoke, don’t shame yourself. Remember, smoking is an actual addiction, but that urge to smoke will pass. These steps count.
Although not for everyone, medications either over the counter or prescribed can be helpful. These medicines can be even more helpful if used with self-awareness, motivation or counseling. Our area has “quit support” groups, hypnosis, and acupuncture providers. Help is here for you.
Today, we appreciate the dangers of smoking and how the tobacco industry manipulated many into addiction. It’s possible to quit and reduce your risk of lung cancer and other diseases. Further, with our advances in screening, we can treat lung cancers earlier to increase survival and quality of life.
Mary Beth Revak is a registered nurse at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.