Vital Signs: During National Recovery Month, recovery is for everyone

September is National Recovery Month, an occasion to focus on the needs of the millions of people living with substance use disorders (SUDs), and celebrate those who have taken steps or recovered from harmful impacts of substance use.

The CDC estimated that overdose deaths increased by 30% in 2020, with 93,000 deaths being the highest recorded yearly total. While the stress and isolation of the pandemic have created challenges for people living with SUDs, the growth of telehealth platforms and virtual spaces have helped people access support in new ways. During this time when normal routines have been disrupted, it has also allowed many people to see what matters most and make a change.

SUDs affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, regions and socioeconomic levels. Likewise, the path to recovery is not one-size-fits-all and takes different forms. Recovery is defined as a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential.