Vital Signs: During Mental Health Month, make most of tools for good health

If we learned anything from the past year, it is that mental health is an essential part of our overall health and wellbeing. Even as we may begin to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the impact of social isolation, financial concerns, struggles to balance work from home, and grief and loss may remain with us for months or years to come.

According to the CDC, Americans experienced three times more anxiety and depression and four times more trauma reactions than the year before the pandemic. It is more important than ever to recognize that our mental health lives on a continuum, one that is changeable from day to day or year to year depending upon a variety of circumstances.

This year, for Mental Health Awareness Month, the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is promoting activities and resources to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and build better coping skills to face recent challenges of COVID-19 and racial injustice. The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is a network of diverse organizations that works to improve mental health and substance use outcomes for Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties. Our Mental Health Awareness Month calendar is filled with free virtual events, trainings, personal practices and other resources, which are offered by our many local partner organizations.