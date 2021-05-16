Vital Signs: During Mental Health Month, make most of tools for good health

If we learned anything from the past year, it is that mental health is an essential part of our overall health and wellbeing. Even as we may begin to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the impact of social isolation, financial concerns, struggles to balance work from home, and grief and loss may remain with us for months or years to come.
According to the CDC, Americans experienced three times more anxiety and depression and four times more trauma reactions than the year before the pandemic. It is more important than ever to recognize that our mental health lives on a continuum, one that is changeable from day to day or year to year depending upon a variety of circumstances.
This year, for Mental Health Awareness Month, the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is promoting activities and resources to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and build better coping skills to face recent challenges of COVID-19 and racial injustice. The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition is a network of diverse organizations that works to improve mental health and substance use outcomes for Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson counties. Our Mental Health Awareness Month calendar is filled with free virtual events, trainings, personal practices and other resources, which are offered by our many local partner organizations.
Developing regular practices that help us maintain a state of balance in our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors — and that allow us to cope with stress, feel good about life and accomplish our goals — is important for everyone. Practices that promote good mental health, however, take many shapes and forms, and can be very personalized. Scheduling time in your day to get outside, snuggle with a pet, safely visit a friend or family member, or engage in a favorite form of physical activity are all important ways of reducing stress. Taking steps to improve mental health may not always be easy, but making small changes and building on those successes can make a big difference.
We created our Mental Health Awareness Month calendar to share practical tools that anyone can use to improve their mental health and wellness, regardless of the difficult circumstances they may be dealing with. Over the month of May, our partner organizations are offering a wide range of activities, from yoga and meditation, to art and time in nature, as well as guided discussions on race awareness and healing. The Coalition is also hosting weekly challenges and prize giveaways to encourage community members to share how they practice self-care and resilience. You can find more about these challenges on our Coalition blog at www.helphappenshere.org/mentalhealthawarenessmonth or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/communitymentalhealthandwellnesscoalition.
Mental health challenges are preventable and treatable, and sometimes we all need a little extra help to get through a difficult time. Over the past year, we have journeyed into uncharted territory, and as with any journey, it is important to use all of the tools at our disposal. Sometimes this means seeking the support, or encouraging a friend or loved one to seek the support of a mental health professional. Mental health professionals and peer providers can help us acquire the tools and skills we need before obstacles arise, and when we get stuck, they can help guide us back onto our path so we can move forward in life. Across our region, there are many mental health providers that offer free and low-cost services. You can find out more about these organizations and services at www.helphappenshere.org.
This year, for Mental Health Awareness Month, we can all benefit from gathering tools, fostering conversations, and taking actions to support our mental health journeys. We hope you’ll join us.
Rebecca Kendall is Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition director for Region Ten Community Services Board.