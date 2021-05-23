Vital Signs: Don't let pandemic fears delay response to stroke symptoms

COVID-19 and your risk for strokeStroke has been a disease typically associated with the elderly, but stroke is now on the rise among younger adults as well, according to the National Stroke Association. This is mainly due to the rise in obesity, which puts younger patients at an increased risk for developing stroke risk factors. Some of the most common include:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

High cholesterol

In addition to these risk factors and smoking, we now know that COVID-19 increases the risk of stroke in select patients as well. Although the verdict is still out on why, early clinical observations show that the virus initiates a strong inflammatory response in the body that can cause blood clots, which may lead to ischemic stroke. It also may trigger cardiovascular events like heart attack that can result in stroke. Patients most likely to experience COVID-associated stroke tend to also have one of the other key risk factors listed above, like high blood pressure or diabetes.