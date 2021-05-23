Vital Signs: Don't let pandemic fears delay response to stroke symptoms

When it comes to stroke response, timing is everything. In fact, delaying care could mean the difference between a full recovery and a lifetime of severe deficits — or worse, death. Yet, in these pandemic times, we’ve seen clear evidence that patients did just that. They waited to seek emergency care for their neurological symptoms.
Particularly in the early months of COVID-19, people were none too eager to visit the hospital out of fear of contracting the virus. Hospital admissions for stroke dropped 11.5% worldwide, according to one study published in the journal Neurology. The problem, of course, is that stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate care. The sooner a person is treated for stroke, the better the outcome will be in almost all cases.
That’s why it’s so important to seek emergency care if you or a loved one experience any signs or symptoms of stroke. These may include any sudden change in neurological function, but some of the more common stroke symptoms can best be remembered with the following acronym: BEFAST.
B stands for Balance difficulty
E stands for Eyes or loss of vision
F stands for Face Drooping
A is Arm Weakness
S is Speech Difficulty; and
T is Time to Call 911
COVID-19 and your risk for strokeStroke has been a disease typically associated with the elderly, but stroke is now on the rise among younger adults as well, according to the National Stroke Association. This is mainly due to the rise in obesity, which puts younger patients at an increased risk for developing stroke risk factors. Some of the most common include:
High blood pressure
Diabetes
High cholesterol
In addition to these risk factors and smoking, we now know that COVID-19 increases the risk of stroke in select patients as well. Although the verdict is still out on why, early clinical observations show that the virus initiates a strong inflammatory response in the body that can cause blood clots, which may lead to ischemic stroke. It also may trigger cardiovascular events like heart attack that can result in stroke. Patients most likely to experience COVID-associated stroke tend to also have one of the other key risk factors listed above, like high blood pressure or diabetes.
Safe stroke careFor care providers, treating medical emergencies like stroke this past year has required extra precautions and a bit of ingenuity to keep themselves and their patients safe. At UVa Health, the stroke team has streamlined the number of providers who interact with patients at the bedside. They are also using more innovative tools to provide care with minimal contact, including telemedicine.
A tool UVa has employed for decades to serve remote locations without a comprehensive stroke center, telemedicine has become invaluable during the pandemic as it allows doctors to use video technology to assess COVID-positive stroke patients from afar. The benefits: a lower risk for virus exposure, a reduced need for personal protection equipment (PPE) and expert care without delay.
As we make progress in our fight against coronavirus, with vaccinations on the rise and the number of cases beginning to fall, we’re seeing evidence that people are, fortunately, less wary of seeking medical care, especially for health emergencies like stroke. At a Comprehensive Stroke Center like UVa Health, they can rest assured that they’ll have access to the advanced resources and expertise required to treat them safely and effectively from diagnosis to recovery. The takeaway: stroke is not a death sentence; but, seeking medical care — and quickly — is essential for a positive outcome.
Dr. Necrisha Roach is a neurologist at UVa Health.