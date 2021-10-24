Vital Signs: Diabetics don't need to miss out on delectable fall flavors

Just ahead of Diabetes Awareness Month, and with the change of seasons, it’s the perfect time to focus on healthy eating for glycemic control for the fall season. Most foods can fit into a healthy diet plan, and a person doesn’t have to feel as if he or she is missing out just because the seasonal foods are considered more carbohydrate-heavy.
The change of seasons brings a change of flavors along with the fall foods we love. In the summer, the focus is on salads, various summer fruits, and light dishes. By September, I crave more spices and flavorful aromas, choosing more soups and root vegetables. For this time of year, some of my favorite foods include sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, beets, squash, pears and apples mixed with the smell of sage, rosemary, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Let’s take a closer look at some of the flavors that make fall a welcoming time of year, even when glycemic control is a top priority.
Fruits and vegetables
Who doesn’t love an apple crisp or butternut squash soup? I can think of so many flavorful and nutrient-packed options to choose from that are both healthy and satisfying. I love fall dishes that include figs, apples, and pears, or sweet potatoes and beets.
Although many of these foods are carbohydrates, they can still be included in a diet for diabetes, as long as portion control and balance are considered and if added sugars are limited. Instead, focus on the natural sweetness present in many fruits and root vegetables. These foods can be roasted or used in a warm salad or as a sweet and savory side dish. When balanced with a lean protein source and plenty of non-starchy fall vegetables, there is no need to miss out on your seasonal favorites.
Spices and herbs
One food item that completes any dish in the fall are the spices. The smells of cinnamon and nutmeg are so comforting and are reminiscent of what is most enjoyable about fall flavors. These spices go great in oatmeal, hot cocoa, and many soups. Some of the other spices I enjoy include cumin, curry, cloves and, of course, ginger.
Fall is also a great time for herbs, including sage, rosemary, parsley, and mint. I like to use fresh herbs for many dishes to flavor vegetables and meats. Have you ever tried adding rosemary to potatoes or sage to chicken dishes? These herbs smell wonderful and provide a lot of great texture.
Perfect pairings
Here are some easy ways to pair foods for great fall flavors:
■ Add nutmeg and cinnamon to sweet potatoes or soups for savory and naturally sweet additions
■ Combine brussels sprouts, cranberries, pecans and butternut squash to make a wonderful weeknight or holiday side-dish that is still diabetic-friendly
■ Make a salad with beets and goat cheese for great texture and flavor
■ Add nuts such as pecans, pistachios or walnuts to any dish for a nice crunch
■ Sautéed kale or beet greens are a vegetable option for any fall-inspired meal
■ Bake apples and rhubarb together for a sweet and tart combination
Pumpkin spice is a fall staple, but it is not the only flavor that reminds me of this time of year. I particularly enjoy how fall foods taste when combined for better texture, flavor and smell. I enjoy the balance it brings when you pair spicy and savory foods or salty and sweet combinations.
Even if you have diabetes, it is still a good time to discover diabetic recipes that include these seasonal foods. The best thing about exploring different flavors is finding new and exciting ways to make healthy foods taste great. Every season is a time to rediscover the joy of cooking, and of course, the joy of eating.
Patricia Tyndale is a registered dietitian with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.