Vital Signs: Diabetics don't need to miss out on delectable fall flavors

Just ahead of Diabetes Awareness Month, and with the change of seasons, it’s the perfect time to focus on healthy eating for glycemic control for the fall season. Most foods can fit into a healthy diet plan, and a person doesn’t have to feel as if he or she is missing out just because the seasonal foods are considered more carbohydrate-heavy.

The change of seasons brings a change of flavors along with the fall foods we love. In the summer, the focus is on salads, various summer fruits, and light dishes. By September, I crave more spices and flavorful aromas, choosing more soups and root vegetables. For this time of year, some of my favorite foods include sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, beets, squash, pears and apples mixed with the smell of sage, rosemary, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the flavors that make fall a welcoming time of year, even when glycemic control is a top priority.

Fruits and vegetables

Who doesn’t love an apple crisp or butternut squash soup? I can think of so many flavorful and nutrient-packed options to choose from that are both healthy and satisfying. I love fall dishes that include figs, apples, and pears, or sweet potatoes and beets.