Vital Signs: Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month recognizes a year of creativity

The people we serve experienced a number of changes, including job loss and loss of social support through day programs or classes. Some lost opportunities to exercise or to participate in programs like Special Olympics for trainings and competitions. Most individuals were very limited in opportunities to get out in the community to be part of things, and to engage in the recreational or social activities that are an important part of life.

One of our consumers in her 50s who lives independently with minimal staff support went from having a very busy life filled with work and classes to being largely confined at home alone. Her workplace closed down for several months, and in-person classes transitioned online. She filled time with Zoom cooking classes, a book group and exercise routines — all from home. She was able to stay busy, and, fortunately, her job has since started up again. She looks forward to restarting in-person training for outlets like Special Olympics, although for now, online supports seem just fine.