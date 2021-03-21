Vital Signs: Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month recognizes a year of creativity

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, and this is important for Region Ten Community Services Board, since we serve more than 920 adults with disabilities in our area. The area includes the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Nelson, Greene, Louisa and Fluvanna.
COVID-19 has brought particular challenges to this vital population within our community for healthcare and other aspects of service delivery. There have been frustrations, but also moments of hope and even triumphs.
Our region has long had robust programs and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, including day support programs, residential programs, job coaching, medical and therapeutic programs, and person-centered services in case management. Region Ten helps to coordinate services for individuals by providing a number of services through community-based programs such as residential supports and psychiatric services, but also by working with other local area providers in Charlottesville and surrounding areas. Other community programs including Charlottesville Parks and Recreation and Special Olympics, which provide critical supports as well.
When the pandemic abruptly began one year ago, most of these programs had to make rapid adjustments. Some were forced into temporary closure, but all had to adapt and modify programs and services in order to continue meeting needs, which required a number of creative solutions.
The people we serve experienced a number of changes, including job loss and loss of social support through day programs or classes. Some lost opportunities to exercise or to participate in programs like Special Olympics for trainings and competitions. Most individuals were very limited in opportunities to get out in the community to be part of things, and to engage in the recreational or social activities that are an important part of life.
One of our consumers in her 50s who lives independently with minimal staff support went from having a very busy life filled with work and classes to being largely confined at home alone. Her workplace closed down for several months, and in-person classes transitioned online. She filled time with Zoom cooking classes, a book group and exercise routines — all from home. She was able to stay busy, and, fortunately, her job has since started up again. She looks forward to restarting in-person training for outlets like Special Olympics, although for now, online supports seem just fine.
The day programs in our area had strong person-centered services ahead of the pandemic, and, thankfully, the focus has not changed. The virtual supports have been very positive for many of those served. Some of the individuals served in-person previously had difficulty being just one person in larger groups at on site programs. The individual attention afforded through Zoom sessions has helped participants gain stronger communications skills and increased confidence. These virtual sessions have also helped individuals maintain social connections.
Other programs have been able to maintain some in-person sessions in outdoor spaces or other dedicated areas by having small groups and practicing safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing.
There is no question that this has been a challenging time for everyone. As we reflect on the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and what the pandemic looks like one year later, it has been heartening to see that many of us have been able to adapt to new ways of doing things and still maintain many of the things that we value the most.
For more information and resources, please visit these links:
Crystal Steger-Smith is developmental disabilities case manager at Region Ten Community Services Board.