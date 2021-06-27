Vital Signs: Destigmatizing HIV even more important in midst of COVID-19

Since its discovery, we have come a long way in understanding HIV. This has led to numerous prevention campaigns and more comprehensive medical treatments to slow the progression and transmission, as well as destigmatizing the virus. As we continue this effort, it is important that we constantly take the necessary precautions to help slow and stop the spread of HIV.

As we all know, COVID-19 is an upper respiratory infection that mimics flu-like symptoms but can be much more severe and deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognizes that those with HIV are at a higher risk for severe illness resulting from COVID-19 due to the virus’s potential to weaken the immune system. Currently, the only way for people to know if they have been infected with HIV is through routine testing, as there are no specific symptoms that can be named as signs of infection. If you are diagnosed with HIV, receiving treatment is a very important step in protecting the state of your health from both HIV and COVID-19. With the use of antiretroviral therapy medications (ART), we have been able to slow the progression of HIV and help prevent it from doing irreparable damage to one’s immune system. The CDC has reported that, based on a limited amount of data, those who are living with HIV but receive ART have roughly the same risk of increased health complications from COVID-19 as those not living with HIV.