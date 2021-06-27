Vital Signs: Destigmatizing HIV even more important in midst of COVID-19

Forty years ago, we found ourselves at the beginning of a deadly pandemic. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was a frightening virus whose name brought with it an immense sense of dread and a death toll to match.
Not much was known about the virus at the time. The treatment seemed far out of reach for those who were living through it. Fear and misunderstanding of the disease ran rampant.
Since its discovery, we have come a long way in understanding HIV. This has led to numerous prevention campaigns and more comprehensive medical treatments to slow the progression and transmission, as well as destigmatizing the virus. As we continue this effort, it is important that we constantly take the necessary precautions to help slow and stop the spread of HIV.
Today, we find ourselves in the grasp of another viral pandemic, COVID-19.
As we all know, COVID-19 is an upper respiratory infection that mimics flu-like symptoms but can be much more severe and deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognizes that those with HIV are at a higher risk for severe illness resulting from COVID-19 due to the virus’s potential to weaken the immune system. Currently, the only way for people to know if they have been infected with HIV is through routine testing, as there are no specific symptoms that can be named as signs of infection. If you are diagnosed with HIV, receiving treatment is a very important step in protecting the state of your health from both HIV and COVID-19. With the use of antiretroviral therapy medications (ART), we have been able to slow the progression of HIV and help prevent it from doing irreparable damage to one’s immune system. The CDC has reported that, based on a limited amount of data, those who are living with HIV but receive ART have roughly the same risk of increased health complications from COVID-19 as those not living with HIV.
Because there are no specific symptoms of HIV infection and there is still stigma around the virus, many people who have the virus are living undiagnosed. According to a 2018 statistic, about 1 in 7 people diagnosed with HIV that year were unaware that they had been infected. Luckily, there are many programs in place that are working to reach an end of new HIV infections.
The goal of the Blue Ridge Rapid HIV testing program is to destigmatize conversations around HIV so individuals feel more comfortable accessing testing. With a team dedicated to improving the health of the community, not only in the world of HIV and STIs, but also in our new COVID reality, we are here to ensure everyone is able to access free rapid HIV testing.
Since there are no signs or symptoms of an HIV infection, the only way to know if you have it is to get tested. Anyone who is or has been sexually active should get tested for HIV. Free rapid HIV tests are available through the Blue Ridge Health District, including in-home test kits that can be mailed directly to you. For more information about this program, contact Norman Dorise, community testing coordinator, at (434) 989-3292.
Norman Dorise is community testing coordinator for the Blue Ridge Health District.